waupacanow.com
Family turns barn into event venue
Farming has been Dan and Ruth Boerst’s livelihood for many years. The family farm’s barn is still standing on Bear Lake Road in the town of Royalton, but now has a different use. “We farm by Manawa,” said Ruth, who grew up on the farm. “We own 350...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Unveils New Mural
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A colorful, 70 foot long mural can now be seen outside a Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay. “Our kids were part of the design process,” said the Club’s creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt. “Every step of this had children involved in the process.”
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge to Reopen Next Week
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The long wait is almost over for a bridge in Oshkosh. The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh will open again next week, having been held in the ‘open’ position and closed to vehicle traffic since May 25th. That’s when worn parts in the...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
94.3 Jack FM
Valley Transit Seeks Feedback from Public Amid New Project
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Valley Transit will be hosting an event to showcase the proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton. The purpose of this...
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
seehafernews.com
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
wearegreenbay.com
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
94.3 Jack FM
Salvation Army Shares 2022 Goal at Christmas Campaign Kickoff
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay rang in the holiday season on Thursday at the Christmas Campaign Kickoff at Piggly Wiggly in De Pere. This is the 131st campaign for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, and the efforts that take place around the holiday season fund about 1/3 of the organization’s budget.
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
94.3 Jack FM
Neenah High School School Continues Special Olympics Partnership
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Neenah High School is continuing its efforts to be more inclusive of students of all abilities. The school, which has received national recognition for student inclusion, hosted a students vs. staff basketball game Thursday night. Students with and without disabilities competed alongside one another. It’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Veteran’s Day Brings Volunteers to Clean Gravestones at Evergreen Cemetery
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A local group called “Save the Veterans” was out on Veteran’s Day, cleaning the gravestones of Civil War Veterans at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. U.S. Army veteran, Joe Tadych from Manitowoc started the group after visiting the cemetery and...
Schmitt family donates over $122,000 for stage in Two Rivers to honor quartet
With the help of over 100 family members, on Monday, the quartet's family donated more than $122,000 towards the City of Two Rivers to help build a new stage in Central Park downtown.
