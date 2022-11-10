ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

waupacanow.com

Family turns barn into event venue

Farming has been Dan and Ruth Boerst’s livelihood for many years. The family farm’s barn is still standing on Bear Lake Road in the town of Royalton, but now has a different use. “We farm by Manawa,” said Ruth, who grew up on the farm. “We own 350...
ROYALTON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Unveils New Mural

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A colorful, 70 foot long mural can now be seen outside a Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay. “Our kids were part of the design process,” said the Club’s creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt. “Every step of this had children involved in the process.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge to Reopen Next Week

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The long wait is almost over for a bridge in Oshkosh. The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh will open again next week, having been held in the ‘open’ position and closed to vehicle traffic since May 25th. That’s when worn parts in the...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Valley Transit Seeks Feedback from Public Amid New Project

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Valley Transit will be hosting an event to showcase the proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton. The purpose of this...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot

Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life

(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Salvation Army Shares 2022 Goal at Christmas Campaign Kickoff

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay rang in the holiday season on Thursday at the Christmas Campaign Kickoff at Piggly Wiggly in De Pere. This is the 131st campaign for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, and the efforts that take place around the holiday season fund about 1/3 of the organization’s budget.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Neenah High School School Continues Special Olympics Partnership

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Neenah High School is continuing its efforts to be more inclusive of students of all abilities. The school, which has received national recognition for student inclusion, hosted a students vs. staff basketball game Thursday night. Students with and without disabilities competed alongside one another. It’s...
NEENAH, WI

