Georgia State

WTOP

Saturday’s Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated S Charles Washington from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated OL Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated RB...
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Sports on TV for Sunday, November 13

ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil. CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped) 4 p.m. FS1 —...
WTOP

Skinner’s 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.

