College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 12
With the month of November now almost half over, the conference and College Football Playoff races are heating up and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings from around the country. Eight of the top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings went down with losses on ...
Saturday’s Transactions
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated S Charles Washington from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated OL Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated RB...
Sports on TV for Sunday, November 13
ABC — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil. CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped) FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped) 4 p.m. FS1 —...
Skinner’s 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.
