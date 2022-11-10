Read full article on original website
Related
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Telling The Story Behind Those Iconic Photos Of Her On The Back Of Channing Tatum's Bike
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were first linked in early 2021.
Candace Cameron Bure responds to 'traditional marriage' comment backlash
Candace Cameron Bure has responded to backlash she received for her "traditional marriage" comment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Famous Lyric People Have Been Singing Wrong — Including Himself
Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process. The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Now Tied for the Most Grammy Nominations of All Time
The nominees for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards were released Tuesday, and Beyoncé is leading the pack with nine nominations. The 41-year-old received eight nominations — including Song of the Year and Record of the Year — for her recently-released album "Renaissance", as well as an additional nomination for "Be Alive", the song she wrote for the 2021 film "King Richard".
