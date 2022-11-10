Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns.

Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference play and 32-9 on the road last season. The Suns gave up 107.3 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Kevon Harris: out (rib), Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Ish Wainright: out (personal), Chris Paul: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .