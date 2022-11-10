ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland

Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast

Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland

Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis

Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather

With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament

Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance

It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year

Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

