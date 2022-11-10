Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland
Offense: A- Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground. True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half. Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland
Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s short-yardage T formation providing new wrinkle in 2022
Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State. While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest. Part of that is an...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast
Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland
Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 14 Penn State football's home clash with Maryland
For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The over/under in the game is set at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis
Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s freshmen post big performances en route to 44-3 win
In Penn State’s season opener, three freshmen made their highly-anticipated debuts in the blue and white. To open the match, redshirt-freshman Gary Steen faced off against No. 13 Anthony Noto in the 125 pound weight class. Steen came to Penn State as the No. 35 ranked overall prospect in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling proves why it’s the team to beat in opening-night thrashing of Lock Haven
Good teams win, great teams cover. Looking to make a statement in their first match since claiming the 2021-22 national title, the Nittany Lions did more than just get the job done against a solid Lock Haven squad. Penn State cruised to a nearly flawless victory, besting the Bald Eagles...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather
With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
Digital Collegian
Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament
Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian
Improved 3rd-quarter play will be crucial for rest of 2022-23 season for Penn State women’s basketball
Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”. The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance
It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast as No. 14 Penn State football hosts Maryland
Weather shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Penn State’s home tilt with Maryland on Saturday. With a high of 55 degrees, temperature should be moderate, but rain could play a factor later in the game with a 30% chance of rain later in the day. Wind...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball's hot 3-point shooting fuels 2nd win of season over Loyola Maryland
Last season Penn State dominated teams in the paint, but in 2022, it looks like the offense might come from behind the arc — making it rain, again, from three in the win over Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions topped the Greyhounds 90-65 to pick up its second win...
Digital Collegian
Penn State rides hot night from role players to win over Loyola Maryland, 2-0 record to start year
Putting up 90-plus points for a straight game to start its season, Penn State used big nights from key role players to take down Loyola Maryland. The Nittany Lions showed off their depth and ability to score up and down the lineup, while extending their record to 2-0. With 11 players for the blue and white finding the board, and four finishing in double figures, Penn State got contributions from top to bottom.
