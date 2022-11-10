Volunteers needed for cleanup project for Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery

Come spend a couple of hours with the Oregon Bay Area Beautification (OBAB) group and celebrate Veteran’s Day to help honor and beautify the nearly 100 Veterans and other burial plots in the historical Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery at the Marshfield High School. The 2nd Saturday cleanup will be on Saturday, November 12, the day after Veteran’s Day.

Volunteers will meet at the Marshfield High School, located at 750 Ingersoll Ave, Coos Bay, near the Cemetery Gate and sign in at 12:30 p.m. The clean up effort is from 1-3 p.m.

Join volunteers as they help remove invasive plants from further destroying the gravesites, some over 100 years old. Learn more about local history and the veterans from US wars since the Civil War that reside there This wonderfully located piece of Coos County history is the final resting place of Coos County pioneers and historic figures.

This family friendly volunteer event will involve invasive plant removal and trimming shrubs. Bring work gloves, gardening tools, water, rain/sun protection, and proper yard work attire.

Kids with adult supervision welcome! Teenagers over 15 years old without adult supervision are welcome too, but only if you have a release form signed by your parent or guardian. You can contact OBAB for a release form.

OBAB schedules cleanups on the second Saturday of each month in the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston area. There will be no project for the month of December, and regular 2nd Saturday cleanups will resume starting January 14. To learn more and to find more info on projects you can find them on Facebook, or join the public Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/oregonbayareabeautification, follow on Instagram, or email oregonbayareabeautification@

gmail.com.