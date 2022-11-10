ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

‘The English’ Loses a Compelling Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Two-Hander in Convoluted Web of Grievances: TV Review

There’s a great show hiding inside the convoluted plots otherwise obscuring “The English.” From writer and director Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”), Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series taps Emily Blunt (also an executive producer) and Chaske Spencer (“Banshee,” “Sneaky Pete”) to play Cornelia and Eli, an especially odd couple who forge an equally unlikely and unshakeable bond out in the dusty, unforgiving deserts of the American West. Together, these two characters and actors alike prove more than enough to drive the series forward — and yet, Blick continually throws more and more complications into the mix, packing the season’s six episodes with easily 10 hours worth of material.
SFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Play Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Friend on ‘Stranger Things’

Back on Nov. 6, Netflix enlisted rap star and massive Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion for a special trivia video for “Stranger Things Day” (Nov. 6 being the day Will Byers goes missing on the series). Amidst the preparations, the folks at Netflix alerted Stranger Things star and massive Megan Thee Stallion fan, Millie Bobby Brown, that the MC would be participating in this year’s festivities.
GoldDerby

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ 30th anniversary: An appreciation of the 3-time Oscar winner

One of the most high-profile releases in the fall of 1992 was Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of “Dracula,” starring Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. It marked Coppola’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “The Godfather Part III” from 1990, and it was one of Hopkins’ first major projects after winning the Best Actor Academy Award for “The Silence of the Lambs.” Released on November 13, 1992, the horror flick took first place at the box office its opening weekend with $30 million, and it ultimately earned more than $80 million overall. Read on for our appreciation of “Bram Stoker’s...

