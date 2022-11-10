Read full article on original website
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
'Wakanda Forever': 10 Black Lead Superhero Movies That Deserve a Reboot
Now more than ever, society is starting to realize the importance of representation; as the power of media outlets grows, so does the desire for people of color to see themselves portrayed on the big screen. According to UCLA’s bi-annual Hollywood Diversity Report, minorities made up the majority of movie ticket sales during the pandemic. No wonder people of color would want to see themselves represented more in an industry they're helping stay afloat.
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
Dolly Parton Awarded $100 Million by Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez in Massive Donation to Imagination Library
On Friday (November 11), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, revealed… The post Dolly Parton Awarded $100 Million by Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez in Massive Donation to Imagination Library appeared first on Outsider.
‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ 30th anniversary: An appreciation of the 3-time Oscar winner
One of the most high-profile releases in the fall of 1992 was Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of “Dracula,” starring Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. It marked Coppola’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “The Godfather Part III” from 1990, and it was one of Hopkins’ first major projects after winning the Best Actor Academy Award for “The Silence of the Lambs.” Released on November 13, 1992, the horror flick took first place at the box office its opening weekend with $30 million, and it ultimately earned more than $80 million overall. Read on for our appreciation of “Bram Stoker’s...
10 Best Thanksgiving Themed Movies to Kick Off the Holiday Season
Thanksgiving comes every year, with its unique brand of chaos. Whether you're in transit to visit extended family, or waiting for the turkey to be cooked just right, there are movies that capture the kick-off to the holiday season that are always worth re-visiting. For those who need an escape from the family get together, these movies offer a built-in escape to focus on laughs and feel-good stories.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
‘The Friendship Game’ Review: Peyton List Gets Lost in This Erratic Sci-Fi Horror Story
For much of The Friendship Game, a film that dances between more conventional horror and something resembling science fiction, there was a sense of déjà vu in how similar it felt to the 2017 film Wish Upon. This is not a flattering comparison as it extends beyond their shared narrative device of a mysterious object that can grant the wishes of those who possess it to how each plays everything so straight even as the story gets increasingly silly. The Friendship Game is much better than that, much of this due to some occasionally enrapturing visuals that feel more adventurous, though it still gets caught up spinning its wheels and sporadically gesturing at something more substantial that it is never able to piece together.
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Crushes CMT Campfire Sessions Performance of ‘Hold My Halo’
Lainey Wilson may no longer rough it in her Flagstaff camper, but that doesn’t mean… The post WATCH: Lainey Wilson Crushes CMT Campfire Sessions Performance of ‘Hold My Halo’ appeared first on Outsider.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film
Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture for over 50 years. Recently the group of young mystery solvers made headlines for revealing that Velma was a lesbian in their new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Now former Velma actress Linda Cardellini has commented on the updated character, and she has nothing but praise for the news.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
10 Best Movies & TV Shows About the British Royal Family
The British Royal Family has been the subject of numerous movies and series throughout the years. The monarchy has spanned decades with magnificent figures positioning themselves as key players in the history books. With its long history, it is inevitable that the family has had their lives depicted on screen. For example the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is the longest in the Commonwealth, has had her life story turned into major movies and shows.
'Harakiri' 60 Years On: 10 Reasons Why It's The Best Samurai Movie Ever
Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.
New children's book 'Rasmoose the Christmas Moose' explores friendship, finding purpose
Just in time for the holidays comes "Rasmoose the Christmas Moose," a new inspirational coming-of-age story of friendship and triumph released by HelleBooks LLC. The 52-page hardcover children's book, with text by Helle Brisson and illustrations by Helle Urban, made its premiere in October at the Orange County Children’s Book Festival and was recently featured at the Idyllwild Author Faire at the Idyllwild Library.
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
How 'The Watcher' Has Already Set up a Season 2
Although based on a real-life story, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's The Watcher manages to conjure a world of its own, full of interesting characters and possible suspects. Throughout the course of Season 1, The Watcher explores the possibility of multiple individuals being the Watcher. From the retired English professor Roger Kaplan (Michael Nouri) to the former occupant of the house, Andrew (Seth Gabel), all remain possible suspects, based on circumstantial evidence. Importantly, Season 1 of The Watcher ends with Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts) moving out of Boulevard 657, but the move doesn't ensure that the new occupants will not be haunted by the letters of the Watcher. Along with the identity of the Watcher, the showmakers have also left some other unanswered questions open for speculation. With Netflix renewing The Watcher for Season 2, there are many angles to explore in what could be another thrilling season.
Ellen Pompeo Is Finally Saying Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' In February
[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.
