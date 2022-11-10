Cadenza, West High’s musical fundraiser club, will be holding its first concert of the year on Friday, Nov. 11. West High musicians will be performing prepared pieces of music from 6:30-8:00 pm in the West High cafeteria. As opposed to last year where the majority of performances were of classical music, this year there will be a wide variety of performances including pop songs and jazz. “We want to mostly stay true to Cadenza, but we’re trying to be more open in a way. So we’ve kind of branched out from just a singular classical music genre.” Said Henry Dai ’23, one of the executive board members of Cadenza.

