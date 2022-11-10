ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Cadenza to hold concert Nov. 11

Cadenza, West High’s musical fundraiser club, will be holding its first concert of the year on Friday, Nov. 11. West High musicians will be performing prepared pieces of music from 6:30-8:00 pm in the West High cafeteria. As opposed to last year where the majority of performances were of classical music, this year there will be a wide variety of performances including pop songs and jazz. “We want to mostly stay true to Cadenza, but we’re trying to be more open in a way. So we’ve kind of branched out from just a singular classical music genre.” Said Henry Dai ’23, one of the executive board members of Cadenza.
A unique fall signing day

When one thinks of a high school student-athlete, it is highly likely that they picture a student who participates in a sport for a particular school. However, West High seniors Emily Elizalde and Camille Gretter break this norm as student-athletes who solely compete for a team outside of West — a rowing club.
