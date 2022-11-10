Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball knocks off Purdue, extends win streak to 4 games
No. 16 Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue in a Saturday night matchup. The blue and white came away with its first ranked win over a Big Ten team on the season, taking down the Boilermakers 3-1 The Nittany Lions started off on a positive note,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland
Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland
Offense: A- Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground. True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half. Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland
Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
Digital Collegian
‘We’re peaking at the right time’ | Penn State women’s soccer rides confidence into NCAA Tournament
Penn State is treating its first-round NCAA Tournament clash with Quinnipiac just like any other matchup. After a difficult nonconference schedule that featured three ranked foes, as well as facing the Big Ten’s best, the national tournament presents nothing new for the blue and white. “People think that the...
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive backs stifle Maryland even without Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State ran out on the field for warmups prior to its game against Maryland, with a handful of players set to miss the game who had been dealing with injuries leading up to Saturday. One surprise player who wasn’t participating was redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. “Joey Porter...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s short-yardage T formation providing new wrinkle in 2022
Short-yardage situations have long plagued Penn State. While third-down conversion percentage isn’t the prettiest number for Penn State this season at 36.3%, it’s passed the eye test more often on third down, fourth down and other short-yardage situations than those numbers would suggest. Part of that is an...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast
Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis
Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford becomes all-time leader in passing yards for Penn State football during Maryland game
There’s a new name atop the Penn State record books. With his first-quarter pass to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has officially overtaken Trace McSorley for the most career passing yards in Penn State program history. He needed just 16 yards to break the record coming into the day. Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Improved 3rd-quarter play will be crucial for rest of 2022-23 season for Penn State women’s basketball
Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”. The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for No. 14 Penn State football's home clash with Maryland
For the second straight week, Penn State is favored to beat its opponent, and this week it's Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 10-point favorites over the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for its second-to-last home game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The over/under in the game is set at...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Maryland
Penn State is back at home against Maryland this weekend. The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman handling the play-by-play duties from the booth. Penn State will also air the game, as usual, on local radio with Steve Jones and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State catches fire, looks to ignite in NCAA Tournament
Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament. The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion. With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance
It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey defeats No. 1 team again, downing Minnesota on the road
Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation. The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s freshmen post big performances en route to 44-3 win
In Penn State’s season opener, three freshmen made their highly-anticipated debuts in the blue and white. To open the match, redshirt-freshman Gary Steen faced off against No. 13 Anthony Noto in the 125 pound weight class. Steen came to Penn State as the No. 35 ranked overall prospect in...
