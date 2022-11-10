The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15, just two days before 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Though last year's big winner Silk Sonic will likely not receive any nods after, in their own words, "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdrawing their debut album from consideration, music fans can still expect some stiff competition at the ceremony given powerhouse artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele all released new music during the eligibility period.

