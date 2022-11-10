ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

The way Millie Bobby Brown met Jake Bongiovi is anything but strange. The 18-year-old recently revealed how she first came into contact with her now-boyfriend — and it's a Gen Z social media love story. "We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again

Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three. More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, De La Rosa announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Cannon. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL...

