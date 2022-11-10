Read full article on original website
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
Early lessons learned from Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian produced one of the highest storm surges we’ve witnessed this century. On Monday night, we took a look at the dynamics of this force of nature. The storm surge from Hurricane Ian quickly surrounded and filled homes, choking off any means of...
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows the inside of a Wilbur-By-The-Sea home that crumbled into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A home in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea community in Volusia County has collapsed into the ocean. The home was one of many structures that the county was monitoring after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole washed out some of the home’s foundation...
Florida gas prices rise 12 cents per gallon last week before slight drop over weekend
Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week before dropping 2 cents over the weekend, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average increased from$3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday before slipping 2 cents. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon. “It appears...
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Florida coastline
Shocking drone video from Orlando sister station WESH shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole had along the Florida coastline. Multiple homes along the Volusia County coastline suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Watch the drone video in the video player above. Officials in...
A1A at Vilano Beach back open less than 24 hours after storm surge swept away chunks of road
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A six-mile stretch of A1A has reopened less than 24 hours after Nicole swept away multiple sections of the highway along Vilano Beach. FDOT crews worked throughout the night to reopen A1A. Carlos Sevilano just moved to Vilano Beach in August. He’s now weathered two...
Nicole’s Damage to A1A ‘Much Worse’ Than Matthew, Over Longer Stretch; Parts of Flagler Beach Flood
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. County Engineer Faith al-Khatib knew what she was going to find when she returned to State Road A1A early this morning, after surveying the area last night at sundown, just before Tropical Storm Nicole’s waves attacked the shore.
Annual report offers mixed news regarding lung cancer in Florida
MIAMI – The American Lung Association has released its annual State of Lung Cancer Report for 2022, which includes state specific information. Florida ranked average in terms of the number of new cases and early diagnosis and above average for survival rates. Although our state ranks below the national...
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
DoorDash suspends operations in South Florida as Nicole makes landfall
Food delivery service DoorDash announced they were suspending operations in South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole made its way to Florida.
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Nicole Creeps Closer—Sharks Spotted in Street Video
Hurricane Nicole is about 4 hours away from making landfall in South Florida and one man claims he's already seen sharks in the water of flooded streets.
