Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL

Early lessons learned from Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian produced one of the highest storm surges we’ve witnessed this century. On Monday night, we took a look at the dynamics of this force of nature. The storm surge from Hurricane Ian quickly surrounded and filled homes, choking off any means of...
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline

(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Nicole’s Damage to A1A ‘Much Worse’ Than Matthew, Over Longer Stretch; Parts of Flagler Beach Flood

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. County Engineer Faith al-Khatib knew what she was going to find when she returned to State Road A1A early this morning, after surveying the area last night at sundown, just before Tropical Storm Nicole’s waves attacked the shore.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Annual report offers mixed news regarding lung cancer in Florida

MIAMI – The American Lung Association has released its annual State of Lung Cancer Report for 2022, which includes state specific information. Florida ranked average in terms of the number of new cases and early diagnosis and above average for survival rates. Although our state ranks below the national...
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE

