Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
KDVR.com
Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 race
The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of Wednesday night. Rogelio Mares reports. Voters, Frisch weigh in on tight House District 3 …. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her...
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
HS state volleyball tournament scores & schedule
DENVER (KXRM) — The high school state volleyball tournament, hosted by CHSAA, takes place Thursday through Saturday at Denver Coliseum. BRACKET THURSDAY MATCHUP SCORE 4A (8) Cheyenne Mtn. vs. (9) Pueblo Co. 3-1 4A (5) Lewis-Palmer vs. (12) Durango 3-2 4A (6) Niwot vs. (11) Woodland Park 3-1 4A (7) Disco. Canyon vs. (10) Palisade […]
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
csurams.com
Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
CBS Sports
Colorado State vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Wyoming Cowboys should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Colorado State Rams at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Fatal Evergreen Tesla crash, fire now part of federal investigation
A deadly single-car crash in Evergreen involving a Tesla is now part of a federal investigation that is looking into the safety of electric vehicles.
