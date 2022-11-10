ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light

Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
DENVER, CO
K99

Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close

A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9News

Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One

GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
COLORADO STATE
Boulder Clarion

Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.

“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
LOUISVILLE, CO
KKTV

2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wolf dogs have been found dead and one injured at the Mattersville wolf sanctuary in Sedalia. Mattersville is a non-profit organization that provides free housing to veterans, adoption of wolf dogs and animal therapy to individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. A wolf dog...
SEDALIA, CO
ehstigertimes.com

Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER

Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
GRANBY, CO
Westword

Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now

Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War

Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy