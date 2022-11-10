Read full article on original website
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light
Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
9News
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One
GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
Boulder Clarion
Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.
“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
KKTV
2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wolf dogs have been found dead and one injured at the Mattersville wolf sanctuary in Sedalia. Mattersville is a non-profit organization that provides free housing to veterans, adoption of wolf dogs and animal therapy to individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. A wolf dog...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around | Craving Colorado
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
Longtime Steakhouse in Estes Shuts Down for Winter of 2022
Several sources inform that the current owner of Nicky's has only closed Nicky's for the winter. Things should be back in operation by spring/summer of 2023. Though, it is too bad everyone had to be laid off, until then. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A restaurant that has been in business since 1967...
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
Westword
Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now
Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
