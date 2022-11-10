ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

Antiques: Hatpins - the elegance, the utility, the danger

There's little doubt these days that technology and changing tastes have made mincemeat of many things. Extinct or nearly so in stores are such previous household staples as radios, typewriters and film cameras. In the kitchen, Crisco and Spam are rarely found in pantries anymore, and most closets are devoid of girdles, suspenders and top hats.
Robb Report

Jay-Z Once Featured This Massive NYC Penthouse in a Music Video. Now It Can Be Yours.

Manhattan’s newest pencil-thin condo towers may claim jaw-dropping views of leafy Central Park—but that’s mostly what owners get to see: the park. From the expansive twin roof decks of this dramatic 5,500-square-foot triplex penthouse, you can gaze at what they’re calling the “new” view of the city.  “It’s the view south across Central Park to the entire Manhattan skyline,” Brown Harris Stevens listing agent Jill Sloane tells Robb Report. “At night, with all the lights of the city, it’s just breathtaking.” Enjoying this view means traveling to the southern edge of historic Harlem and to the distinctive blue-stone-clad tower known as...
