Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
KKTV
2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wolf dogs have been found dead and one injured at the Mattersville wolf sanctuary in Sedalia. Mattersville is a non-profit organization that provides free housing to veterans, adoption of wolf dogs and animal therapy to individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. A wolf dog...
Teens providing technology support to older adults at retirement facility
Every week, a group of students from Cherry Creek High School volunteer their time to teach seniors about technology at the Holly Creek Retirement Community.
cpr.org
Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when
Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
coloradomusic.org
The Venue Is Closing After Five Years
Photo: Pam & Brett Braun & Everett Dickensheet (courtesy of Pam Braun) | By Katrina Leibee, Westword | In 2017, Pam and Brett Braun and their friend Everett Dickensheet opened The Venue at 1451 Cortez Street with the vision of creating an ’80s rock club. And for five years, music lovers and bands have called the spot home.
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
New Longmont businesses win grants from EforAll
Three Longmont businesses won grants from a local nonprofit for entrepreneurs in this year’s round of funding. EforAll, also known as EparaTodos, graduated 15 small local businesses from the Entrepreneurship for All Summer 2022’s free accelerator programs. Of the companies that graduated, seven participated in the English program and eight participated in the Spanish.
Out Boulder County blasts Catholic Archdiocese guidelines
The head of Out Boulder County wants Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to meet with LGBTQ+ youth at the organization’s headquarters in Boulder to help put an end to “harmful ideas' ' about LGBTQ+ people in the Colorado Catholic Church. The invitation comes after the Denver Archdiocese released a...
Boulder Clarion
Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.
“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
whatnowdenver.com
Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location
Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
