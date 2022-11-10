ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

KKTV

2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wolf dogs have been found dead and one injured at the Mattersville wolf sanctuary in Sedalia. Mattersville is a non-profit organization that provides free housing to veterans, adoption of wolf dogs and animal therapy to individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. A wolf dog...
SEDALIA, CO
cpr.org

Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
COLORADO STATE
coloradomusic.org

The Venue Is Closing After Five Years

Photo: Pam & Brett Braun & Everett Dickensheet (courtesy of Pam Braun) | By Katrina Leibee, Westword | In 2017, Pam and Brett Braun and their friend Everett Dickensheet opened The Venue at 1451 Cortez Street with the vision of creating an ’80s rock club. And for five years, music lovers and bands have called the spot home.
DENVER, CO
K99

Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close

A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
The Longmont Leader

New Longmont businesses win grants from EforAll

Three Longmont businesses won grants from a local nonprofit for entrepreneurs in this year’s round of funding. EforAll, also known as EparaTodos, graduated 15 small local businesses from the Entrepreneurship for All Summer 2022’s free accelerator programs. Of the companies that graduated, seven participated in the English program and eight participated in the Spanish.
LONGMONT, CO
Boulder Clarion

Remembering Andy Clark of Moxie Bread Co.

“I dream about bread,” Andy Clark, owner of Moxie Bread Co., told Boulder Weekly food editor John Lehndorff in 2016 when the bakery was just a year old. Clark’s dreams grew as the bakery expanded from its original Louisville location into North Boulder and then Lyons. His European-style treats netted him two James Beard Award nominations and a spot on foodandwine.com’s list of the best bread in Colorado.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Westword

Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark

Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
whatnowdenver.com

Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location

Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
AURORA, CO
1037theriver.com

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO

