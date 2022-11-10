Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his businessIngram AtkinsonGranby, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
Discover Colorado's Gold Hill Inn and Bluebird Lodge
Gold Hill was the first permanent mining camp in the Colorado mountains. Today, the tiny town is a gem of a community, filled history and home to a rustic and welcoming lodge and restaurant.
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light
Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Heads up! "Blinding sun" likely to cause problems on Colorado roads
If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes, capable of making it impossible to see lanes ahead. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
Longtime Steakhouse in Estes Shuts Down for Winter of 2022
Several sources inform that the current owner of Nicky's has only closed Nicky's for the winter. Things should be back in operation by spring/summer of 2023. Though, it is too bad everyone had to be laid off, until then. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A restaurant that has been in business since 1967...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
5280.com
Why (and How) to Pick Up a New Craft Hobby This Fall
There’s nothing like cozying up on a cold day with a cup of tea and a craft project—whether your discipline of choice be embroidery, painting, macrame, or (like me) hand quilting. After discovering modern hand quilting—sewing layers of fabric together with running stitches—I was hooked, and have since snuggled up for many a night with a quilt on my lap, sewing until my fingers are calloused and I’m buried under a new handmade blanket.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
highlandsranchherald.net
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
