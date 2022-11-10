Read full article on original website
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
Asia Mall prepares to open its doors in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After years of planning, Eden Prairie's Asia Mall is preparing to open its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday. Built inside what used to be a Gander Mountain, Asia Mall will be a first of its kind in the metro, housing several restaurants, a large Asian grocery store and food stands.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Thanksgiving at Tattersall in River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Some of us don't feel like cooking a massive meal on Thanksgiving. Luckily, you can choose to go out to eat and let someone else do all the work. Tattersall in River Falls is hosting a buffet on Thanksgiving day. General manager Aaron Johnson joined...
16 Best Things to Do in Lakeville, MN
Lakeville is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is also an exurb of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The population in this area has reached 69,490 based on the 2020 census. Since its incorporation in 1967, the city has remained mainly agricultural; still, the population and housing...
Rand Tower Hotel Announces Official Grand Opening Upon Completion of Historic Renovation and Launch of Daniel Del Prado Food & Beverage Concepts
Minneapolis’ historic Rand Tower Hotel made its grand opening October 28, 2022 following the completion of three brand new food and beverage venues along with curated in-room dining, all concepted by chef and Twin-Cities restaurateur Daniel del Prado. Following a meticulous restoration of the 1920’s Art Deco building and...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Minneapolis entrepreneur to purchase 68,000-square-foot building to create space for BIPOC businesses
MINNEAPOLIS — There's a long history dating back to the 1930s of what's known as redlining, which involved denying lending and financial investments in predominantly Black neighborhoods. It ended in the late 60s under the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. That history has weighed heavily on...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Arts + Rec Uptown hopes mini golf and art will bring the Uptown community together
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based entertainment venue Arts + Rec Uptown is gearing up for the second phase of its debut on Nov. 11. This comes after it closed its first phase, a seasonal rooftop bar that opened over the summer. "The four of us [owners] got together and created a...
FPA Multifamily Acquires Minneapolis Historic Apartments
Built as warehouse space in 1885, the lofts were converted to apartments in 2001. FPA Multifamily has purchased the Gaar Scott Historic Lofts, a historic loft-style property located at 614 N. First St. in Minneapolis, Minn. FPA acquired the community from previous owner Gaar Scott Limited Partnership. Two JLL Capital Markets teams represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction, securing a three-year, fixed-rate loan for the purchase through North American Banking Co.
Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan
2670 Eagan Woods Drive Concept Plan. Courtesy of Kamp Real Estate and Development LLC / city of Eagan. A St. Paul-based real estate and development firm is interested in bringing a mixed-use development to Eagan custom-tailored to the remote workforce. According to city documents, Kamp Real Estate and Development wants...
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Groundbreaking for new outdoor hockey rink in Hastings to help veterans and their kids
HASTINGS, Minn. — They call Minnesota the land of ten thousand lakes. They could also call it the land of ten thousand ice rinks, they’re everywhere, but a new ice rink in Hastings is going to be different than all the others. The United Heroes League (UHL) purchased...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
