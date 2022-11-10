ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Asia Mall prepares to open its doors in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After years of planning, Eden Prairie's Asia Mall is preparing to open its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday. Built inside what used to be a Gander Mountain, Asia Mall will be a first of its kind in the metro, housing several restaurants, a large Asian grocery store and food stands.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

Thanksgiving at Tattersall in River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Some of us don't feel like cooking a massive meal on Thanksgiving. Luckily, you can choose to go out to eat and let someone else do all the work. Tattersall in River Falls is hosting a buffet on Thanksgiving day. General manager Aaron Johnson joined...
RIVER FALLS, WI
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Lakeville, MN

Lakeville is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is also an exurb of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The population in this area has reached 69,490 based on the 2020 census. Since its incorporation in 1967, the city has remained mainly agricultural; still, the population and housing...
LAKEVILLE, MN
drifttravel.com

Rand Tower Hotel Announces Official Grand Opening Upon Completion of Historic Renovation and Launch of Daniel Del Prado Food & Beverage Concepts

Minneapolis’ historic Rand Tower Hotel made its grand opening October 28, 2022 following the completion of three brand new food and beverage venues along with curated in-room dining, all concepted by chef and Twin-Cities restaurateur Daniel del Prado. Following a meticulous restoration of the 1920’s Art Deco building and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
multihousingnews.com

FPA Multifamily Acquires Minneapolis Historic Apartments

Built as warehouse space in 1885, the lofts were converted to apartments in 2001. FPA Multifamily has purchased the Gaar Scott Historic Lofts, a historic loft-style property located at 614 N. First St. in Minneapolis, Minn. FPA acquired the community from previous owner Gaar Scott Limited Partnership. Two JLL Capital Markets teams represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction, securing a three-year, fixed-rate loan for the purchase through North American Banking Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan

2670 Eagan Woods Drive Concept Plan. Courtesy of Kamp Real Estate and Development LLC / city of Eagan. A St. Paul-based real estate and development firm is interested in bringing a mixed-use development to Eagan custom-tailored to the remote workforce. According to city documents, Kamp Real Estate and Development wants...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen

Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy