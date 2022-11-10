Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
NBC Sports
Arsenal hits break with five-point Premier League table lead
Martin Odegaard scored a pair of goals to give Arsenal a five-point lead atop the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday. Arsenal’s 12-1-1 record through 14 matches gives it a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, seven points clear of Newcastle and 14 ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.
Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Birmingham Midfielder Seb Larsson
Let's take a look at the career of the free kick magician with a wand of a left foot - Seb Larsson.
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
ESPN
Slick Bournemouth outclass struggling Everton again
Bournemouth thumped Everton for the second time this week as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and substitute Jaidon Anthony gave them a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. The hosts had snapped a run of four straight...
Nottingham Forest beats Palace 1-0 after Zaha’s penalty miss
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings heading into the break for the World Cup by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday. Morgan Gibbs-White continued to show why Forest broke its transfer record to sign him in the summer as his...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Manager Optimistic About World Cup Impact
In his pre-Southampton press conference head coach Jürgen Klopp considered the impact of the World Cup on his side’s ambitions this season. While it is too soon to pick a team for the pre-Christmas cup tie against Manchester City, Klopp discussed the overall impact of losing seven players to their national teams — a relatively small number in comparison to recent years:
SB Nation
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola contract situation 'under control'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his contract situation is "perfect" and "under control". Guardiola's deal expires next summer and the 51-year-old has repeatedly dismissed media questions about whether it is going to be extended. "The decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be...
SB Nation
Jorginho back for Chelsea as Graham Potter looks to try his best against Newcastle United and learn some more
We have just one more game left as we stumble and bumble into the suddenly quite welcome World Cup break, though it’s another tough one, away to high-flying Newcastle United. The trip to St James’ Park will complete this absolute murderer’s row of fixtures this week, against each of the current top three in the Premier League — the level where we want to be, but the level where we’re cleary not.
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento
Chelsea are exploring the possibility of the buy-back option for Southampton full-back Tino Livramento.
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Un-Rotate
Frank Lampard opted to make 11 changes for the midweek cup game at Bournemouth and the Everton players duly responded – by showing why they haven’t been regular starters for the Blues this season. And it was no youthful line-up. It was a team full of senior players...
BBC
FAI Cup final: Winning with Derry 'would be something special' - Duffy
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle. Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk. Duffy, 28, returned to Derry...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...
