After years of giving little attention, Google put the focus back on widgets with the release of Android 12 in 2021. The new Material You design language meant the company had to revamp the widgets across all its apps. Google Contacts was among the first apps to receive the Material You treatment, but its widgets never got the same love. This is despite Google refreshing the widgets of almost all its other apps with added functionality and Material You design elements. While late to the party, it looks like the Contacts app will finally gain a Material You-inspired 3x2 widget to spice up your home screen.

3 DAYS AGO