The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13

In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore

Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
You can soon send and save ChromeOS screen recordings as GIFs
You can soon send and save ChromeOS screen recordings as GIFs

Over the years, ChromeOS has become a viable alternative to established operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux. The young cloud-first OS has fewer legacy options to maintain than its competitors and can thus be much easier to use for many people. Case in point, screen recordings are trivially easy to create, and now, Google appears to be working on an option to make them easier to share, too. It might soon be possible to save screen recordings as GIFs.
Picking emoji on Gboard is now easier with this latest redesign
Picking emoji on Gboard is now easier with this latest redesign

A lot of us don't typically think of the keyboard as an app, but it's definitely crucial infrastructure to the whole Android experience. Google has long had a finger in this pie with Gboard, up there among the best keyboard apps on Android for all the right reasons. The running goal now is to rack up more great features; the company hopes a redesigned emoji picker utility will be one of them.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS

Amazon Photos might not be the company's best known service, but it's a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
How to move your media from Google Photos to a Synology NAS
How to move your media from Google Photos to a Synology NAS

When it comes to photo management, no other app comes close to Google Photos. It's ahead of everything else with its many smart features that work as advertised. Even many iOS users cannot live without Google Photos. However, it was a different story when Google decided to charge a monthly fee for something that was previously free, and not many people were happy with this change.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates

Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
You can now take part in Q&As with your favorite YouTube livestreamers
You can now take part in Q&As with your favorite YouTube livestreamers

When it comes to livestreamers and their fans, it's most certainly a two-way street. But as much as one tries, there'sjust no keeping up with people posting tens or hundreds of comments per minute — of which, a lot of them come from spambots rather than actual questioners. So, if you want to actually interact with your audience or idol, YouTube's got a new feature that will help facilitate everyone's wants and needs called Live Q&A.
WhatsApp wants to reduce your notification overload
WhatsApp wants to reduce your notification overload

WhatsApp is a popular messaging service for groups and individuals alike. The app's developers recently upped the member limit for groups from 256 to 1,024 people. That, however, does not bode well for you, especially if you get a ton of notifications. Fewer large groups can be better than several smaller ones sometimes, but WhatsApp understands that you probably don't want to hear from everyone, all the time, and tests muting bigger groups by default.
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone

Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13

We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Spotify and Google team up for a new payment option in the US
Spotify and Google team up for a new payment option in the US

Under pressure from various antitrust lawsuits over Play Store billing, Google decided to loosen its grip and allow apps to offer their own payment methods — as long as Play Store billing was still an option. The User Choice Billing pilot started with Spotify earlier this year, and users can now finally use Spotify's payment option. And those in the US will now also see this option as Google expands its pilot to a handful of more countries.
YouTube Shorts is now inescapable, coming to a TV near you
YouTube Shorts is now inescapable, coming to a TV near you

With TikTok kicking off the short horizontal video trend, every other platform went out to get a piece of the pie. Instagram is pretty successful with Reels, and YouTube introduced its own Shorts format for up to 60-seconds long horizontal videos. So far, the Shorts experience has been strictly mobile-only on YouTube, but as the company announced today, this is now changing. Shorts are coming to YouTube for TVs, complete with a dedicated interface that makes the most out of the extra space left and right to the video.
Google Contacts could get a 3x2 Material You-styled widget
Google Contacts could get a 3x2 Material You-styled widget

After years of giving little attention, Google put the focus back on widgets with the release of Android 12 in 2021. The new Material You design language meant the company had to revamp the widgets across all its apps. Google Contacts was among the first apps to receive the Material You treatment, but its widgets never got the same love. This is despite Google refreshing the widgets of almost all its other apps with added functionality and Material You design elements. While late to the party, it looks like the Contacts app will finally gain a Material You-inspired 3x2 widget to spice up your home screen.
Google has started refunding your Stadia purchases
Google has started refunding your Stadia purchases

In September, Google made it official that it was shuttering its game streaming service Stadia in early 2023, barely three years after its launch. The news wasn't surprising at all as we all saw it coming, it was just a matter of when Google would pull the plug. While a lot has been said about Google's tendency to kill products outside its core portfolio, the search giant is at least generously refunding all your hardware and game purchases on Stadia. In fact, Google has already started refunding users, so just wait for your credit card to get a hefty refund anytime now.
How to create a new Gmail account
How to create a new Gmail account

You can't make it in life without an email account. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail not only offers advanced search filters, but a number of other innovative features that people love.
Google brings package delivery alerts to more Pixel phones
Google brings package delivery alerts to more Pixel phones

Google's Pixel lineup makes for some of our our favorite Android phones, largely thanks to the company's various tools, tricks, and features that enhance your everyday life. At a Glance — the Swiss Army knife of widgets — is one of them. It dynamically changes all through the day to offer relevant information, from calendar alerts and commute details to extreme weather warnings. Now, Google is bringing the Pixel 7-exclusive package delivery alerts to At a Glance on older Pixel phones.
Google Pixel Watch could get its first discount as soon as Black Friday
Google Pixel Watch could get its first discount as soon as Black Friday

Google has been offering enhanced trade-in values on the Pixel 7 series in the US since its launch as a way to lure new customers. The trade-in deals are so good that you can get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 for free if you have a recent flagship Android or iPhone. For the Pixel Watch though, the company has not provided any such attractive offers or discounts. It only bundled the watch as a pre-order offer with the Pixel 7 in select countries, but nothing in the US. This might change when Google Store's Black Friday deals go live next week.
How to set up and customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing
How to set up and customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing

From playing music to getting news updates to controlling Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the Amazon Echo line of speakers has improved our lives. Amazon Echo speakers get even better once you start using Alexa skills. Skills are like mini apps that you control with your voice. One of our favorite Amazon Echo tips is Alexa's Flash Briefing skill to hear all the latest news.
Twitter ruined blue verified checks so Dbrand's like: screw it, stickers
Twitter ruined blue verified checks so Dbrand's like: screw it, stickers

The current situation with Twitter verification is a mess. Twitter's new big boss is Elon Musk, and he came up with a wild plan to give "power to the people" and make verification a Twitter Blue perk, bringing with it a price hike from $5 to $8 per month. This move — which went live this week — implicitly changed the meaning of verification from "I'm an authentic account" to "I have $8 in my wallet," as nearly any account can now be verified. But it's one thing to be verified on the world's best worst (or maybe worst best?) social network — what about being verified in real life? Dbrand's new product allows you to do just that.
