Wuhan removes NFTs from metaverse plans amid regulatory trouble in China
China has been making forays in the metaverse since it imposed a blanket ban on digital currencies in 2021. However, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been relegated to the back seat due to regulators’ growing uncertainties around the asset class. According to a report from the South China Morning Post,...
Ejad Labs’ Arzish Azam on CoinGeek Backstage: Pakistan must take advantage of blockchain tech
Pakistan has become one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the world, leveraging its cheap Internet and high population. Arzish Azam believes that the South Asian country must take the lead in blockchain adoption as well. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, the Ejad Labs CEO shared Pakistan’s ambitions of global domination with its National Blockchain Strategy.
Bull or Bear? Bitskwela holds the Philippines’ first Web3 debate
Web3, NFTs, and the metaverse have become the biggest trends in the blockchain and tech industries in recent years. However, they are still shrouded in mystery and misconceptions. At the upcoming Bull or Bear, attendees will have some of the industry’s thought leaders shed light on these new trends.
Zoho vows to double down on blockchain, AI as revenue hits $1 billion
Chennai-based technology firm Zoho has disclosed the company’s financial position after operations in the last fiscal year. The firm announced that it attained revenues exceeding $1 billion, an increase of 77% from figures attained in 2021. “We have also crossed an important milestone of $1 billion in annual revenue,”...
Bank of Korea: Ethereum is insufficient as CBDC network
Ethereum can’t scale to anchor a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the Bank of Korea has stated in its latest report on a digital won. South Korea has been exploring the feasibility of a CBDC for years now, and mid this year, the central bank completed Phase 2 of its CBDC testing. It has now published the results of its extensive testing in which it weighed the performance of the digital won in cross-border transfers, domestic payments, and even in the non-fungible token (NFT) market.
Robinhood pledges commitment to digital assets amid steep drop in revenue
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its Q3 report showing a fall in revenue, but the firm says it does little to dampen its digital asset efforts in the future. The brokerage firm recorded a 12% quarter-on-quarter loss in monthly active users while notional volume tumbled by 24%, spelling worry for investors. Revenues from digital assets, an area in which Robinhood had scored relative success, fell below expectations with a 12% slide in Q3.
Private non-interactive bounties for general computation on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We present a novel bounty mechanism that can outsource arbitrary computation securely and privately on a blockchain. The exchange of solution and payment is atomic and trustless: either the bounty maker learns the solution and the collector gets the rewards, or neither happens. The maker deploys a smart contract that releases funds if and only if a solution is provided. To prevent the solution from leaking, it is encrypted with a key that only the two parties know. To validate the encrypted solution, Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is used to prove the solution encrypted is valid and it is encrypted using the right key while keeping it confidential.
Climate crisis solutions may also ease global financial shocks, Albanese to tell business leaders
Anthony Albanese will tell business leaders at the G20 summit that one of the pathways to recovery from global shocks including the pandemic and the current inflation spiral is countries working together to deal with the climate crisis. Australia’s prime minister will arrive in Bali on Monday for the G20...
FTX.US, BlockFi halt withdrawals as ‘crypto’ fear goes viral
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange may have filed for bankruptcy protection but there’s no real defense against the sector-wide carnage this scandal has unleashed. Among the more unexpected details that emerged in Friday morning’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing affecting FTX and around 130 related companies was the inclusion of the U.S.-based/licensed exchange FTX.US. Just one day earlier, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) had insisted FTX.US was immunized against the spectacular failures of the dot-com mothership and its SBF-owned market-maker Alameda Research.
