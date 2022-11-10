ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Second half comeback falls short as Knights fall 62-55 at Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky.—The Bellarmine Knights turned in a valiant second half comeback but fell short as the host Morehead State Eagles held on for a 62-55 victory in Johnson Arena on Saturday night. Bellarmine suffered an off-shooting night, making just 33.3 percent from the field, and although the Knights' defense...
Knights return to the hardwood on Saturday night at Morehead

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Fresh off a thrilling 67-66 upset victory over Louisville in its season opener on Wednesday, the Bellarmine men's basketball returns to action on Saturday in the home arena of another in-state foe, the Morehead State Eagles. Meeting for the first time in nearly 44 years, the Knights and...
Bellarmine basketball signs Lux and Whitaker for 2023-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Head Basketball Coach Scott Davenport has announced that two outstanding guards—one from Kentucky and one from Indiana—have signed national letters-of-intent. AJ Lux, a 6-5 guard from Crown Point, Indiana, and Grant Whitaker, a 6-4 guard from Murray, Kentucky, will be Bellarmine Knights in the 2023-24 season.
Women's basketball to meet former GLVC rival Purdue Fort Wayne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An old Division II rivalry will be renewed in the D1 ranks when the Bellarmine University women's basketball team takes the court for a 2 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Gates Sports Center. While Bellarmine (0-1) and Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1)...
Wrestling set to compete at Bob Del Rosa Intercollegiate Open in Cleveland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a very successful opening tournament for the Bellarmine wrestling team, the Knights continue their stretch of non-conference invitationals this weekend. Bellarmine is set to compete in the Bob Del Rosa Intercollegiate Open on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. The invitational will be hosted by Case Western...
