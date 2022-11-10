Jason Momoa has a new roommate — and he looks a little different than what you’d expect. The “Aquaman” star revealed he adopted a wild pig after meeting the animal on the set of his new Netflix project, “Slumberland.” The self-described animal lover couldn’t help but take the pig home with him, telling fans he’s narrowed possible names down to two options: Lau Lau and Manapua — both popular Hawaiian dishes often containing pork. “This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO