‘Gunsmoke’: Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Came From His Ridiculous Antics in John Ford’s ‘The Searchers’
'The Searchers' actor Ken Curtis brought his performance from the John Ford Western classic to his character of Festus Haggen in 'Gunsmoke.'
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
theplaylist.net
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
1 John Wayne Movie Character’s Death Was Removed From the Script: ‘You Can’t Kill John Wayne’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne rarely dies in movies, so a movie script wrote it out to not anger his long-term fans.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon
The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
TODAY.com
Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him
Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
EW.com
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
9 Blockbuster Movies Filmed In Western New York
This week we saw a helicopter flying around Western New York filming for a new Mark Walburg movie. Western New York has quickly become a favorite for Hollywood and it seems more and more movies are shooting or using parts of Western New York for their films. Check out 9...
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg's super-director origin story
"The Fabelmans" is a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema's greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments within a somewhat scattered narrative.
Jason Momoa adopts wild pig after meeting her on the set of his new movie
Jason Momoa has a new roommate — and he looks a little different than what you’d expect. The “Aquaman” star revealed he adopted a wild pig after meeting the animal on the set of his new Netflix project, “Slumberland.” The self-described animal lover couldn’t help but take the pig home with him, telling fans he’s narrowed possible names down to two options: Lau Lau and Manapua — both popular Hawaiian dishes often containing pork. “This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him...
TMZ.com
Leslie Phillips, Voice of Sorting Hat in 'Harry Potter' Dead at 98
Leslie Phillips -- a prolific British actor who was part of the 'Harry Potter' franchise -- has died. His team confirmed he passed away Monday peacefully in his sleep, this according to the BBC. No other details were released. Phillips is perhaps best known by this generation as the voice...
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza Reunite In New Pic
The stars of the 1984 to 1992 comedy series Who’s the Boss recently reunited in Los Angeles. The sitcom, which kept viewers glued to their screens for eight years on ABC, was nominated for over 40 awards, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards. Interestingly, the fans of the show got...
See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'
When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
7 Movies Like ‘Enola Holmes’ if You Love the Netflix Films
Last week, Enola Holmes 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Enola Holmes, was released onto Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge, Enola Holmes 2 follows Sherlock’s little sister once again as she attempts to jump start her own detective agency and help solve crimes. Full of zest, wit and #drunksherlock moments, this film is a must-see (plus, it even has some real-life history in it).
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms. The legendary director told The New York Times in an interview published online Wednesday that he felt his fellow filmmakers were thrown “under the bus” by Warner Bros.’ surprise announcement in late 2020 that all of its releases for the following year would be available day-and-date on HBO Max amid the pandemic. Christopher Nolan was among the notable names who criticized the decision at the time.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeslie Phillips,...
