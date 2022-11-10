Read full article on original website
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Velma actor Linda Cardellini says ’it’s great’ character has come out as a lesbian
The original live action Velma is spreading all the love to the recent animated version of the Scooby-Doo character after she officially came out. Linda Cardellini, who portrayed the orange-loving mystery solver, is celebrating the franchise's new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! for solidifying Velma as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'
A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
Selena Gomez's mum shares heartbreaking reason she refuses to watch new documentary
Selena Gomez's mother has spoken out about why she hasn't been able to watch her daughter's documentary yet. The Wizards of Waverley Place actor - who has since gone on to become a successful singer - recently released her first documentary on Apple TV+ titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Mum's genius £3 hack stops condensation and damp forming in your home
One mum's incredible £3 hack stops condensation and damp quicker than you can say 'oh, f***, not again.'. We love a big clean, there's just something about using all your pent-up energy on scrubbing that really sorts us out. Plus, it's cheaper than therapy and now there's a cheaper...
Terrifying new Netflix documentary on America's worst ever serial killer has dropped today
A terrifying new Netflix documentary on America’s worst ever serial killer has dropped on the streaming site today, ready for you to indulge your morbid fascination this weekend. Watch the trailer here:. Capturing the Killer Nurse is a documentary film about precisely what it says on the tin, detailing...
Mum slams 'careless' parents who failed to show up to daughter's birthday party
Breanna Strong was left heartbroken when not a single person showed up for her daughter Avery’s third birthday party. Breanna documented the incident on TikTok, revealing that she invited 27 of Avery’s classmates to the bash, but no one showed, leaving her little girl eating pizza alone in the empty soft play area she’d rented out for the event.
Mum brands daughter 'disrespectful' because she hates her name and refuses to use it
A mum has branded her daughter 'disrespectful' for not using her full given name - but a lot of people think it was actually the mum who was being disrespectful. The mum in question explained that she always introduces her daughter by her full given name; however, the daughter always corrects it and shares her preferred nickname.
Jamie Laing reveals why he won’t let fiancée Sophie Habboo help with key part of the wedding
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are in the thick of wedding planning, and they're letting fans in on the entire process through their weekly podcast NearlyWeds, but there's one key part that Jamie is keeping to himself. The happy couple first got together back in 2019 on reality series Made...
McDonald's brings a family together in tearjerking Christmas advert
McDonald's have finally released their Christmas advert and it's a proper tear jerker. In the ad, a young boy can be seen excitedly preparing for the big day, writing an extra long list to Santa. Unfortunately, the list gets taken away by a big gust of wind and, no matter...
Love Is Blind’s Zanab Jaffrey has her say following the oranges controversy
Love Is Blind contestant Zanab Jaffrey has responded to internet backlash following the season three reunion and the controversial deleted scene involving oranges. Zanab’s relationship with former fiancé Cole Barnett, was one of the biggest talking points in the current season, due to them constantly butting heads. During...
Mum shares how bipolar made her think she'd caused the pandemic
A brave mum has spoken in depth about what it’s like living with bipolar disorder, telling how the mental health condition left her convinced she'd single-handedly caused the coronavirus pandemic. Natasha Rea, 33, from Manchester has struggled with bipolar since her teens and is speaking out after superstar Selena...
Too Hot To Handle's season 4 release date has just been confirmed
Looking to fill the Love Is Blind shaped hole in your heart? Well you're in luck. Too Hot To Handle has just announced that season four is right around the corner. Yes, the Netflix reality series that challenges a cast of stunning singles to form meaningful connections without getting sexual is back for another round.
I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled at Owen asking if Royal Family's Zara Tindall is Australian
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left baffled on Monday (7 November) evening, after Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall if wife Zara is Australian. Owen, 23, was sitting in camp with Mike and Babatúndé Aléshé, who asked him how he met his wife, Zara.
Fans already can't get enough of Lindsay Lohan's new festive Netflix film
Lindsay Lohan's festive flick Falling For Christmas is officially out on Netflix and the reviews are stellar - our girl is back!. The delightful rom-com probably isn't going to be up for an Oscar but, as far as cheesy Christmas movies go, this one is a winner. Bonus points for giving us Lindsay Lohan back in her acting prime!
