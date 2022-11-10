ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

M25 traffic: Journalist arrests ‘wrong’ during protests, police commissioner says

By Thomas Kingsley and Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLY7t_0j5ZAL0o00

A police commissioner has admitted officers “got it wrong” by arresting members of the press covering Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 .

A photographer, film-maker and LBC reporter were all taken into custody by Hertfordshire Police this week.

David Lloyd , the police and crime commissioner for the force, told LBC: “I am certain that there was no reason to arrest them such as you have given. As I said at the outset I think we got it wrong.”

Meanwhile Just Stop Oil returned to overhead gantries along the M25 on Thursday for the fourth day in a row.

The climate group once again shut down roads and caused delays along the motorway to call for an end to all new oil and gas. Traffic was brought to a standstill near Heathrow in the morning.

The Metropolitan, Surrey and Essex Police all arrested individuals over the action on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three arrested in dawn drug raids by Met

Three men have been arrested in dawn raids at two north London addresses as part of a Metropolitan Police crackdown on drugs and violence in the capital.The trio, aged 24, 25 and 29 and all from Islington, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Tuesday and remain in custody.Police are currently targeting London drug lines as part of Operation Yamata, launched in April as an offshoot of the force’s county lines response.It comes after new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley listed drug gangs as one of five key areas the Met will focus...
The Independent

Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo

A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
The Independent

Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’

A drill rapper killed amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.Lemar Urquhart, 27, the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter Dean Whyte, was gunned down in Railton Road, Brixton, after a high-speed car chase between rival gangsters.He was driving a white MG which hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area on his moped making his last delivery of the day.Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest on Tuesday a manhunt for the gunman continues.He said: “The occupants of the grey Alfa Romeo, both...
The Independent

Son detained for brutal killing of parents

A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed his father Clive, 67, and his mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2 this year.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother,...
The Independent

Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts

A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his...
The Independent

Suspect shot dead after stabbing 9-year-old at LA Target with kitchen knife in ‘unprovoked, heinous act’

A 40-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard at a Target in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing two people, including a nine-year-old boy, police have said. Police say that the “unprovoked” and “heinous act” started around 6.40pm on Tuesday when the suspect approached the boy in the shop and told him several times that “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said, according to CNN. While the child tried to get away from the suspect, the man “suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: 22 law enforcement trainees hit by car on morning run in LA suburb

At least 22 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs wearing high-visibility gear.Aerial footage shows debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tend to the wounded.The circumstances of what led up to the incident are currently unknown, but the car ended up hitting a light pole on the sidewalk where the group of around 75 people was running.Follow for the latest updates...
WHITTIER, CA
The Independent

Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’

A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
The Independent

Police probe ‘Twitch livestream’ that shows Idaho university students at food truck hours before their murder

Police are investigating a video that shows two University of Idaho students in line for a food truck on the night before they were murdered.Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were found stabbed to death at a house off campus on Sunday in Moscow, Idaho along with their friends Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.Officials described it as a “targeted” attack and claimed there was no imminent threat to the public, but have not yet arrested a suspect and have ruled out murder-suicide.Now camera footage has surfaced apparently showing Ms Mogen and Ms Goncalves waiting in the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care

A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
The Independent

Idaho university murders - live: Chilling new video shows two slain students hours before killings

An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday. Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks derails sentencing by refusing to accept result in two-hour speech

Darrell Brooks derailed his sentencing during a convoluted speech on Wednesday. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow asked Brooks four times whether he had any sentencing recommendations well into a two-hour-long monologue on how he had “converted his life to Christ” after killing six people and injuring more than 60 others during the parade last year. Each time, Brooks delayed the proceeding by sharing rambling thoughts and failing to answer Judge Dorow’s questions. When asked if he understood the difference between serving the six expected life sentences consecutively or concurrently, Brooks said that “he can’t live a million years.”He was...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Security guard overpowers gunman who opened fire in methadone clinic

CCTV footage captures the moment a security guard overpowers a gunman who walked into a methadone clinic and fired shots into the wall.The man can be seen entering the building in Buffalo, New York, with an AR-15, causing panic as he opens fire.While staff run for cover, the guard grabs the gunman and manages to force him back outside.After another two shots are fired, four people - including the guard - subdue the man and pull the weapon away from him in the street.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New YorkXi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau over 'leaked' conversation at G20 summitSmoke rises from ferry carrying 271 people after it catches fire off coast of Bali
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box

The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed before her body was found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood.The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for weeks because their daughter's death last month became a political flash point. Her middle school classmates attended Wednesday's event, but the family begged politicians to stay away out of respect for her memory. People across France with anti-immigrant attitudes seized on Lola's slaying because the main suspect is an Algerian woman who had been ordered...
The Independent

The Independent

920K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy