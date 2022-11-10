M25 traffic: Journalist arrests ‘wrong’ during protests, police commissioner says

A police commissioner has admitted officers “got it wrong” by arresting members of the press covering Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 .

A photographer, film-maker and LBC reporter were all taken into custody by Hertfordshire Police this week.

David Lloyd , the police and crime commissioner for the force, told LBC: “I am certain that there was no reason to arrest them such as you have given. As I said at the outset I think we got it wrong.”

Meanwhile Just Stop Oil returned to overhead gantries along the M25 on Thursday for the fourth day in a row.

The climate group once again shut down roads and caused delays along the motorway to call for an end to all new oil and gas. Traffic was brought to a standstill near Heathrow in the morning.

The Metropolitan, Surrey and Essex Police all arrested individuals over the action on Thursday.