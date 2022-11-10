Just Stop Oil protesters target M25 for fourth day

A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.Angharad Paget-Jones, a 29-year-old data analyst, told The Independent the situation felt akin to “bullying” and “harassment” as well as being “discriminatory”.Ms Paget-Jones, who lives in Port Talbot in South Wales, explained she checked into the hotel in Enfield with her partner at around 8pm on bonfire night and there were initially “no issues” about bringing her guide dog called...
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
A man has been found guilty of carrying out antisemitic attacks on three Jews after travelling to north London from West Yorkshire.Abdullah Qureshi’s targets included a 14-year-old boy on his way to school and a 64-year-old man, who was knocked out as he made his way to the synagogue.The 30-year-old also hit a teacher in the head with a plastic bottle as he carried out the attacks over a two-hour period last August 18 in the Stamford Hill area, which is known for its orthodox Jew population.Qureshi claimed “it was just a coincidence” his three victims were all wearing traditional...
A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
Police have released footage of "large groups of youths" throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.
An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion — a move that prevents...
A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead near an industrial estate in Essex.Junior Kettle, 31, has been charged with the murder of Koray Alpergin, 43, on October 15.He joins Erdogan Ulcay, 55; Ali Kavak, 25; and a 17-year-old boy who have already been charged with the murder.The four have also been charged with the kidnap of a woman. Kettle alone has been charged with a second count of kidnap.The body of Mr Alpergin was discovered near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at about 11.55am on October 15.The Metropolitan Police...
Irish premier Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen, 35 years on from an IRA bomb at the event.Hundreds gathered in the Co Fermanagh town to mark the occasion at the war memorial.They stood in silence for two minutes before wreaths were laid.Mr Martin continued a recent tradition begun by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending and placing a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial.This was after Mr Heaton-Harris had laid a poppy wreath on behalf of the UK Government.Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland...
Two young men have died and a third is seriously injured after being found with stab wounds.Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, in Houghton Regis, at 1.18am on Sunday.Emergency services found three men with stab wounds – two were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.A double murder investigation has been launched.The victims have yet to be formally identified, but trained officers are supporting family members.There can be absolutely no excuse for such...
The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”.Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.Her comments come as the union is balloting its 300,000 members working in the NHS on strike action, which it recommends.The Royal College of Nursing has already voted in favour of industrial action.Ms McAnea told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the Government needs to guarantee investment in the NHS in the Autumn Statement.She...
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal would make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” that he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months. She crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. Here mission is to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the annual U.N. climate conference known as COP27 to take concrete...
Jeremy Hunt has said everyone will need to pay “a bit more tax” after next week’s budget as he warned “sacrifices” are required across the board to get the economy back on track.However, the Chancellor insisted it is “not just going to be bad news” on Thursday, stressing he is keen to show the British people “the way through” the “difficult” circumstances at hand.Mr Hunt has declared he will be playing Scrooge as he sets out his vision to restore financial “stability”, with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked...
More than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing this year, official figures show.The news comes comes after nearly 1,000 people were found making the journey on small boats on Saturday, the first time this month that any migrants have been discovered on the route. They were split across just 22 vessels, according to the government data.Channel crossings have been increasing in recent years, despite UK attempts to clamp down on journeys and bolster security along the French border.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe number this year is already thousands higher than for the whole of 2021,...
