ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Camerimage Festival Will Honor Jerzy Skolimowski, Director of Cannes Audience Winner ’EO’

By Peter Caranicas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MZEM_0j5ZAFiS00

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-focused film festival about to take place in Torun, Poland on Nov. 12-19, will bestow one of its highest honors to writer-director Jerzy Skolimowski , who will receive the Marshal of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region Film Award 2022.

Skolimowski, a longtime stalwart of Polish cinema, made news in Cannes earlier this year when “ EO ,” which he wrote and directed, shared the festival’s Jury Prize. The film follows the titular donkey, abducted from his beloved circus-performer owner by animal rights activists, as he endures the full gamut of human behavior, good and bad.  It’s a story of people’s hopes and dreams, reflected via the perspective of a donkey. At Cannes it delighted viewers with the spectacle of youthful filmic energy created by an 84-year-old master of European cinema.

Not surprisingly, “EO” was selected in August by the Polish Film Institute as the country’s candidate for this year’s Oscar race.

The filmmaker will receive his Camerimage award during the festival’s jubilee edition. It will be presented to him by Marshal Piotr Całbecki just before a special screening of “IO.”

Skolimowski began his film career as a screenwriter of such films as “Innocent Sorcerers” (1960) and “Knife in the Water” (1962)” – part of the outburst of creativity known as the Polish New Wave, which itself was symbolic of Eastern European art flourishing under a repressive Soviet-dominated regime. He then found success as an actor, director, poet and painter. His films took home accolades from such film festivals as Venice and Berlin, in addition to Cannes.

The screening of “EO” at Camerimage will be open to all members of the American Film Academy participating in the Festival. Skolimowski will also receive a financial award, which he has decided to spend entirely on the promotion of “EO” to raise the film’s chances of securing an Academy Award® nomination. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow the screening.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Dark Comedy ‘Night Courier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Telfaz11 – which is behind the kingdom’s international Oscar candidate “Raven Song” — is celebrating its 11th anniversary today (Nov. 11) by starting the shoot of its 11th film, the bold crime comedy “Night Courier,” directed by Ali Al Kalthami, who is one of the innovative shingle founders. Cameras are rolling in Riyadh on “Night Courier,” starring Mohammed AlDokhi — who launched his career as an actor in various Telfaz11 digital productions — as a young man named Fahad Algadaani who is in desperate need of money to get medical treatment for his dad. After getting...
Variety

Huelva, Europe’s Pioneering Ibero-American Fest, Honors Thesps Nathalie Poza, Greta Fernandez

The 48th edition of the Huelva Ibero-American Film Festival will honor Spanish actress Nathalie Poza (“Julieta,” “Rosa’s Wedding,” “While at War”) with a City of Huelva Award, an acknowledgment whose previous recipients included filmmaker Oscar-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Epoque”) and actors Dario Grandinetti, Eduard Fernández and Edward James Olmos.  Running Nov. 11-18, Huelva 2022 will also homage young thesp Greta Fernández, a best actress winner at San Sebastian for Belén Funes’ “A Thief’s Daughter,” and Andalusian writer-director Juan Miguel del Castillo (“Food and Shelter”) with two Light Awards.  Meanwhile, Seville-born director Santi Amodeo (“Doghead,” “The Gentiles”) will receive a RTVA Award...
GoldDerby

Best Documentary Feature Oscar predictions: ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘Navalny’ contend with 4 key precursors

We now have a clear picture of where the Oscar race for Best Documentary Feature is headed. With Friday’s announcement of the International Documentary Association‘s (IDA) nominations, all four of the major nonfiction precursors have now weighed in. Cinema Eye Honors (CEH) announced their nominees on November 10, DOC NYC gave us their annual shortlist on October 18, and the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) presented their slate on October 17. Only two films were recognized for top honors by all four of those groups: Sara Dosa‘s “Fire of Love” and Daniel Roher‘s “Navalny.” Before we get into the full state...
Variety

Marrakech Film Festival Roars Back With Star-Studded Lineup and Dynamic Local Showcase

After a two-year, pandemic-forced pause, the Marrakech Film Festival returns with a roar, hosting a comeback edition chock-full of stars and that will showcase an international competition of first and second films. Running from Nov. 11 – 19, the festival’s 19th edition will also cap an already stellar year for the Moroccan film industry, as the cultural event hosts home-turf premieres for a slate of local productions that have enchanted the festival circuit. “This has been a very strong year for Moroccan cinema,” says Marrakech artistic director Rémi Bonhomme, pointing to projects like Maryam Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan,” (pictured), Fyzal Boulifa’s...
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Richard Brake, Faizon Love Headline Crime Thriller ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road”), Jocelin Donahue (“Doctor Sleep”), Richard Brake (“Barbarian), Faizon Love (“Elf”) and Michael Abbott Jr. (“The Death of Dick Long”) lead the cast of crime thriller “The Last Stop in Yuma County,” the debut feature from writer-director Francis Galluppi. The film follows a traveling knife salesman (Cummings) in 1980s Arizona. Stranded and forced to wait at a rural rest stop, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a violent hostage situation upon the arrival of two bank robbers who are on the run after a recent heist. Local Boogeyman Productions is the production company. Matt O’Neill (“Candy Corn”), Atif...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, Iranian Who Inspired ‘The Terminal,’ Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man whose time living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal,” died of a heart attack Saturday in the airport’s Terminal 2F. His death was confirmed by the Associated Press, which wrote that police and medical professionals were ultimately unable to save Nasseri. The report indicates that officials stated that Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. Nasseri, who also went by the name “Sir Alfred,” lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. He first settled in the space in 1988 after Great...
Variety

Kanye West’s Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant Was ‘Bulls—,‘ Says Chris Redd: ‘He Came In There’ Wanting to Verbally ‘Shoot Everybody’

Kanye West served as the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, hosted by Adam Driver, but the buzziest moment from the September 2018 episode did not make it to air. Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West launched into a pro-Trump rant off-air that generated boos from the audience. The rapper was wearing a red MAGA hat.
Variety

Lotfi Achour’s ‘Red Path’ Wends Through the Cairo Film Connection

The recent success of Cannes Directors’ Fortnight urban noir “Ashkal” from helmer Youssef Chebbi, and the 2021 international feature Oscar nomination for the provocative art world drama “The Man Who Sold His Skin” from director Kaouther Ben Hania reignited industry interest in projects from Tunisian directors. The Cairo Film Connection’s work-in-progress section supports this interest by offering the first Arab world look at “Red Path,” the second feature from Tunisian theater and cinema helmer Lotfi Achour (“Burning Hope”). The production is very different in style and genre from those of his aforementioned compatriots. Inspired by real events and deeply rooted in...
Variety

What Is the Moral Force Driving Documentary Film Festivals?

Things got heady during a Saturday IDFA Dialogue talk featuring the fest’s artistic director, Orwa Nyrabia, and IDFA Queer Day guest curator, philosopher-writer Simon(e) van Saarloos. Titled “What Gender Are Film Festivals,” the one hour discussion touched on topics including the moral force that drives and funds documentary film festivals, the people who have the power to visualize justice, and the idea that visualizing suffering will lead to betterment. In 2013, Raul Niño Zambrano created IDFA’s Queer Day – a program of screenings, panel discussions, and performances that showcased queer documentary stories from around the world. When Zambrano left IDFA in...
Variety

Festival Standouts and Local Flavor Mark Buzzy Marrakech Selection

Boasting a selection of 76 films from 33 countries spread across seven sections, this year’s Marrakech Film Festival will offer no shortage of cinematic treasure.  Running over Nov. 11 – 19, the festival’s 19th edition will open with “Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” ahead of gala screenings of James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener,” and Sally El Hosaini’s “The Swimmers.” While hosting a handful of world premieres – including Anurag Kashyap’s Bollywood-flavored “Almost Love,” to be presented outdoors at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square – this year’s festival will also spotlight a number of jewels from the festival circuit. Below...
Variety

Why Sylvester Stallone Says Playing a Gangster in ‘Tulsa King’ Is a ‘Fantasy Role’

Fifteen years after “The Sopranos” concluded its run on HBO, a new gangster series has arrived on the scene. It’s called “Tulsa King.”  Helmed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the new series marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into the world of television.  “It’s very hard to find something original,” Stallone said on Wednesday night at the “Tusla King” New York premiere. “And when it comes knocking on your door, you have to be a fool to say no.” How will “Tulsa King” stand apart from other gangster series? For one, it’s a Western that takes place outside the big city. Stallone’s character, antiquated...
Variety

‘Agra,’ ‘Joram,’ ‘Sultana’s Dream’ Among Projects Selected for India’s Film Bazaar Sidebars

“Agra” by Kanu Behl (Cannes selection “Titli,” Clermont-Ferrand winner “Binnu Ka Sapna”), “Joram” by Devashish Makhija (Rotterdam selection “Ajji,” Busan selection “Bhonsle”) and “Sultana’s Dream” by Isabel Herguera (San Sebastian selection “Kalebegiak”) are among the selections at India’s Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand. The strand is a part of Film Bazaar, the South Asia film project market operated by India’s National Film Development Corporation. The FBR selections, comprising 20 features, two mid-length films and eight shorts are chosen from 247 films in the market’s Viewing Room that presents films from India and South Asia, which are recently completed or still in...
Variety

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Ukrainian Changemakers to Be Honored With MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Three women who have been assisting the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine are set to be honored at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Dusseldorf later this month. Anna Kutova, Lina Deshvar and Anfisa Yakovina (pictured above, left to right) have been fighting for care and shelter for those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They will be awarded the MTV EMA Generation Change Award during the live MTV EMA Red Carpet show broadcast. Their work has included providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families raising children, adolescents and young people with disabilities and providing art and group therapy...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy