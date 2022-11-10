Read full article on original website
Did Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons alert Chiefs about Malik Willis? Here's his answer
Four days after Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones accused him of tipping his team's quarterback situation, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons set the story straight. The Titans (5-3) lost to the Chiefs (6-2) in overtime 20-17 on Sunday with rookie quarterback Malik Willis making his second-career start...
What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup
Is the Chiefs schedule finally lightening up?
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
Chiefs to wear commemorative patch for Derrick Thomas’ father vs. Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special to honor the legacy of late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas and his father.
When will announcers stop mentioning Tyreek Hill during Chiefs games?
If you’ve watched every Chiefs game on TV this season, you’ll know the announcers mention the Chiefs being without Tyreek Hill each game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and vying for the top spot in the AFC. Through these eight games, Chiefs fans have had to sit through games where the announcers constantly bring up one name: Tyreek Hill, who no longer plays for the Chiefs.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
Here's why Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney chose to wear No. 19 jersey
We finally have the story behind Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s choice of jersey number. Toney wore No. 89 with the New York Giants and even had that jersey number tattooed on his body. When he chose a new jersey number in Kansas City, it came as a bit of a shock, especially when the No. 89 was open at the time the team traded for him.
TE Brate active for Bucs' game against Seahawks in Germany
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in his return from a neck injury
Chiefs vs. Jaguars broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).
