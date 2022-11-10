Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Does a dark accent wall make a room look bigger? The little-known paint trick that can transform small spaces in an hour
A dark accent wall can really pack a punch, adding a bit of drama to an otherwise lackluster interior and bringing a feeling of glamor and sophistication to a space. But a mere lick of dark paint also holds the power to creating depth in the room, as well as a sense of size and space.
livingetc.com
Colors that go with gold – 9 ideas for decorating with this versatile metallic
Finding colors that go with gold is trickier than it looks. While gold is considered by many designers and color experts to be a neutral, in practice not all color pairings are made equal. Some of the most popular looks from the last few years feel dated and overdone – so it's all about choosing the right shades for a contemporary look.
livingetc.com
Should living room furniture match? These designers explain the problem with buying too much from one store
Have you ever wondered why living rooms are called living rooms? Most people spend the bulk of their time in the living room, second only to the kitchen. A space to relax and entertain, it’s at the heart of life in the modern home, so you don’t need me to spell out why this space demands such special attention.
"If You Use A Glass Cutting Board, We Can't Be Friends": Cooks Of All Levels Are Revealing Their Most Divisive Culinary Opinions, And They're Pretty Hot Takes
"If a restaurant serves this, I’m not even going to bother with the rest of the menu. If you can’t get the basics right, don’t waste my time."
livingetc.com
Don't wait for Black Friday - this JBL 5.1 surround sound bar is $300 cheaper today
With the Black Friday sales period fast approaching, it can be tempting to wait until closer to the time to take advantage of the avalanche of savings on the horizon. But the offers are already coming in thick and fast, and chief among them is a $300 saving on JBL's excellent surround sound bar.
livingetc.com
A clever IKEA hack for this attic bedroom helped a DIYer avoid expensive custom built-ins
When space is limited you can almost always rely on IKEA for a piece of furniture that will fit. If a custom built-in style is what you're after, look no further than the PAX wardrobe - with this system the size, color and style are all decided by you. This...
Comments / 0