Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Trojan
Womens’ soccer starts postseason
USC Women’s Soccer will begin their campaign for a third NCAA Women’s College Cup title against UC Irvine Saturday at Soni McAlister Field. The Trojans enter the tournament as a 4-seed, having defeated the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins in their final regular season match. USC won all four of their matches against ranked opponents but did not crack into the tier of 3-seeds that includes the Pac-12 Champion Stanford Cardinals. The selection committee awarded a 1-seed position to UCLA.
Daily Trojan
Talkin’ Troy S9E3: RECAP: Women’s soccer rolls into NCAA tourney, football and women’s volleyball enjoy wins
Join Daily Trojan staffers Chris Bibona and Leila MacKenzie as they react to USC’s huge shutout win over UCLA, and the quickly approaching NCAA tournament. The duo also discusses football’s win over UC Berkeley and volleyball’s successful home stand. It’s rapid fire on this week’s Talkin’ Troy!
Daily Trojan
Trojans face off against struggling Colorado team in Friday night game
After a close call against the California Golden Bears last week, USC will look to extend their two-game win streak against Colorado this Friday. USC had a rough outing against Cal, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter, which brought the Golden Bears within one possession before the final whistle. It marked the third Pac-12 matchup that the Trojans won by only 8 points or less.
Daily Trojan
Universities should provide more voting information to students
When I first committed to USC, making a plan to vote was the last thing on my mind. Amid a whirlwind of family celebrations, graduation parties and congratulations cards, the word “voting” never entered my train of thought. Even during the process of moving from Wisconsin to California, as I sorted out the logistics of car insurance and healthcare, I never considered the intricacies of voting as an out-of-state student until the absentee ballot that I requested never came in the mail.
Daily Trojan
Search for DPS leader yields six semi-finalists
The Department of Public Safety has narrowed down its roster of candidates for the role of Assistant Vice President/Chief of Public Safety to a set of semi-finalists, with an update on the search soon-coming, said Associate Senior Vice President of Safety and Risk Assurance Dr. Errol Southers in an interview with the Daily Trojan Thursday.
Comments / 0