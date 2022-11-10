ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Trojan

Womens’ soccer starts postseason

USC Women’s Soccer will begin their campaign for a third NCAA Women’s College Cup title against UC Irvine Saturday at Soni McAlister Field. The Trojans enter the tournament as a 4-seed, having defeated the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins in their final regular season match. USC won all four of their matches against ranked opponents but did not crack into the tier of 3-seeds that includes the Pac-12 Champion Stanford Cardinals. The selection committee awarded a 1-seed position to UCLA.
Daily Trojan

Trojans face off against struggling Colorado team in Friday night game

After a close call against the California Golden Bears last week, USC will look to extend their two-game win streak against Colorado this Friday. USC had a rough outing against Cal, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter, which brought the Golden Bears within one possession before the final whistle. It marked the third Pac-12 matchup that the Trojans won by only 8 points or less.
Daily Trojan

Universities should provide more voting information to students

When I first committed to USC, making a plan to vote was the last thing on my mind. Amid a whirlwind of family celebrations, graduation parties and congratulations cards, the word “voting” never entered my train of thought. Even during the process of moving from Wisconsin to California, as I sorted out the logistics of car insurance and healthcare, I never considered the intricacies of voting as an out-of-state student until the absentee ballot that I requested never came in the mail.
Daily Trojan

Search for DPS leader yields six semi-finalists

The Department of Public Safety has narrowed down its roster of candidates for the role of Assistant Vice President/Chief of Public Safety to a set of semi-finalists, with an update on the search soon-coming, said Associate Senior Vice President of Safety and Risk Assurance Dr. Errol Southers in an interview with the Daily Trojan Thursday.
