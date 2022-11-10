ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
UKIAH, CA
cohaitungchi.com

12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway

If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers

UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

A Ukiah Teen Tells the Story of a Korean War Veteran from the North Coast

This story was composed by 13-year-old Ukiah teen Garrett Weaver to honor the life and sacrifice of William Burnett Tregoning, a veteran of the Korean War. Garrett’s writing is part of Wreaths Across America’s efforts to recognize the men and women who served the United States. Kudos to Garrett for his wonderful writing and thank you for being willing to share.
UKIAH, CA
theava.com

The Ukiah Police Chief Saga

The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
kymkemp.com

Myers Flat Man Arrested on Charge of Grand Theft Auto and More

This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On November 7, at about 11 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding...
MYERS FLAT, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Coast’s Botanical Gardens Light Up the Night with the Annual Festival of Lights

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens:. Don’t miss the best light show on the coast! The 12th annual Festival of Lights will happen rain or shine every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from November 25 through December 18 at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Get your tickets before they sell out!
mendofever.com

One Dead, Multiple Injured, One Lane of Highway 101 Closed After a Traffic Collision South of Leggett

At approximately 11:58 a.m. a traffic collision south of Leggett on Highway 101 resulted in one death, three injuries, and the closure of one lane of the major thoroughfare. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that extrication equipment was required to rescue injured parties. A coroner is en route to the scene.
LEGGETT, CA
mendofever.com

Jury Finds Albion Man Guilty of Raping Three Women

The following press release was issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday with guilty verdicts and a true finding “across the board” against the trial defendant. Defendant Anthony William Oakley, age 30, of Albion, was found guilty...
ALBION, CA
mendofever.com

35-Year-Old Kelseyville Woman Dies in Fatal Crash Near Clearlake Oaks

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/05/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Party #1, (Pending) was driving a 1990 Toyota 4-Runner (Vehicle...
KELSEYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy