Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Defends Mendocino’s Former Auditor, Points Finger at Angelo and Cohorts
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Superior Court Announces This Year’s Judicial Assignments
The following press release was published by the Superior Court of CA, County of Mendocino:. Presiding Judge Jeanine Nadel has announced the judicial assignments for 2023. Primary judicial assignments are reviewed every two years. However, adjustments and reassignments are made at the discretion of the Presiding Judge, if necessary. Effective...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
mendofever.com
Hendy Woods, Sinkyone Wilderness, Van Damme, and other Mendocino County State Parks Free for Veterans This Weekend
The following is a press release issued by California State Parks:. California State Parks is honoring the service of U.S. veterans, as well as active and reserve personnel, by offering free admission to 134 select state parks on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. “State Parks thanks our nation’s service...
$800 rebate from wireless carrier gets disconnected for Lake County customer
Surprisingly, the BBB does not consider consumer ratings when giving out its grades to wireless carriers. Instead it looks at such criteria as how a company responds to a complaint.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
mendofever.com
A Ukiah Teen Tells the Story of a Korean War Veteran from the North Coast
This story was composed by 13-year-old Ukiah teen Garrett Weaver to honor the life and sacrifice of William Burnett Tregoning, a veteran of the Korean War. Garrett’s writing is part of Wreaths Across America’s efforts to recognize the men and women who served the United States. Kudos to Garrett for his wonderful writing and thank you for being willing to share.
mendofever.com
Break In At Storage Units, Female Yelling At Kids – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
kymkemp.com
Myers Flat Man Arrested on Charge of Grand Theft Auto and More
This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On November 7, at about 11 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding...
mendofever.com
Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast’s Botanical Gardens Light Up the Night with the Annual Festival of Lights
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens:. Don’t miss the best light show on the coast! The 12th annual Festival of Lights will happen rain or shine every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from November 25 through December 18 at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Get your tickets before they sell out!
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
mendofever.com
One Dead, Multiple Injured, One Lane of Highway 101 Closed After a Traffic Collision South of Leggett
At approximately 11:58 a.m. a traffic collision south of Leggett on Highway 101 resulted in one death, three injuries, and the closure of one lane of the major thoroughfare. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that extrication equipment was required to rescue injured parties. A coroner is en route to the scene.
mendofever.com
Jury Finds Albion Man Guilty of Raping Three Women
The following press release was issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday with guilty verdicts and a true finding “across the board” against the trial defendant. Defendant Anthony William Oakley, age 30, of Albion, was found guilty...
mendofever.com
35-Year-Old Kelseyville Woman Dies in Fatal Crash Near Clearlake Oaks
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/05/2022 at approximately 2335 hours, Party #1, (Pending) was driving a 1990 Toyota 4-Runner (Vehicle...
Comments / 0