Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Cal Am’s Desal is Not the Solution — Here’s Why
For the third time since 2019, Cal Am will argue for approval of its proposed desal project to the state Coastal Commission on Nov. 17. In its previous efforts, the Coastal Commission staff recommended denial. But now the commission is under intense pressure from Gov. Gavin Newson to approve all desal projects in California. This is the same project, but it appears that the Coastal Commission staff is now recommending approval due to the governor’s pressure.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal
The CPUC’s scaled-back plan eliminates consumer fees. The original was abandoned after criticism from the governor and solar advocates that it could hurt the transition to renewable energy.
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls
VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices
Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
CalMatters: Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
(BCN)– Voting down Proposition 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as […]
KSBW.com
Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials must...
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
Santa Clara voters say yes to higher business taxes
An overhaul of Santa Clara’s business tax that could help the city patch a gaping budget hole appears on its way to victory at the polls. Nearly 60% of voters in Santa Clara are supporting Measure H in early election returns, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. About 62% of the expected countywide ballots have been counted as of Friday evening.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
Why California keeps repeating same election story
Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
KSBW.com
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
Morgan Hill Times
Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill
In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that...
Opinion: After Handily Winning a Second Term What Does Gavin Newsom Do Now?
As “The Candidate,” the quintessential political movie, closes, a young Bill McKay (Robert Redford) has just won one of California’s U.S. Senate seats and rather stunned, he takes his campaign manager (Peter Boyle) aside and asks him a question: “What do we do now?”. The same...
