Cal Am’s Desal is Not the Solution — Here’s Why

For the third time since 2019, Cal Am will argue for approval of its proposed desal project to the state Coastal Commission on Nov. 17. In its previous efforts, the Coastal Commission staff recommended denial. But now the commission is under intense pressure from Gov. Gavin Newson to approve all desal projects in California. This is the same project, but it appears that the Coastal Commission staff is now recommending approval due to the governor’s pressure.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls

VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices

Californians pay the highest income taxes in the nation, have the highest taxes on the wealthy, highest gas taxes and highest gas prices at the pump, highest housing prices, highest energy prices, most regressive taxes hurting the poor… need we keep going? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest proposal is a new tax on oil suppliers, and will only serve to make gas prices even higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara voters say yes to higher business taxes

An overhaul of Santa Clara’s business tax that could help the city patch a gaping budget hole appears on its way to victory at the polls. Nearly 60% of voters in Santa Clara are supporting Measure H in early election returns, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. About 62% of the expected countywide ballots have been counted as of Friday evening.
SANTA CLARA, CA
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
CalMatters

Why California keeps repeating same election story

Does anyone else feel like the outcomes of California’s Tuesday election were largely predictable? It’s true that county elections officials still have to tally more than 4.8 million ballots, according to Thursday estimates. And it’s true that some state legislative and U.S. House races are still too close to call, and could remain that way […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

