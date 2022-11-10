ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student

The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.

Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us

There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
subr.edu

Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'

Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week

In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

96.5 KVKI

Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row

We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
TEXAS STATE
theadvocate.com

Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say

A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
HAMMOND, LA

