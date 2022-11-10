Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Community gym coming to Gonzales for tutoring and sports is part of city's strategic plan
A $5 million community center and gym where kids and youth can get after-school tutoring — and a game of basketball or volleyball — is coming to Gonzales, helped along by a $3 million federal grant awarded this summer. The center, to be located on four acres on...
theadvocate.com
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
theadvocate.com
Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student
The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
theadvocate.com
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge-area Catholics can receive wine at communion soon, ending last COVID precautions
The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup. In a letter read at churches...
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us
There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
theadvocate.com
Having veteran council members bodes well for new Central mayor: 'We have an opportunity'
Central voters pushed out their mayor but kept much of the City Council in place four years after electing a new leader and almost entirely new council in response to the city's slow recovery from the 2016 floods. The defeat of Mayor David Barrow to Mayor Pro Tem Wade Evans...
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
brproud.com
Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
theadvocate.com
Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
theadvocate.com
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
theadvocate.com
See video: Plane goes down in pond near River Parishes Community College in Gonzales; no injuries
A single-engine plane had engine trouble and made an emergency landing mid-morning Thursday in a pond next to an Ascension Parish community college, city police said. No one was injured in the crash landing next to River Parishes Community College and federal air authorities are investigating. The plane went down...
Comments / 0