montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor
Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
benitolink.com
Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office
Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
montereycountyweekly.com
On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.
Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
montereycountyweekly.com
Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto wins a decisive victory as the next Monterey County sheriff.
Tina Nieto made history on Tuesday, Nov. 8. She is poised to become the first woman, first person of color and first openly gay person to be elected as Monterey County sheriff, and along with two other Latinas who were elected in the June primary, will join a three-person cohort of the first Latina sheriffs in California.
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
