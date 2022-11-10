ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.

Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.

A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times

Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor

Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
MORGAN HILL, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office

Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.

Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

