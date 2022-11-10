Ronda Rousey has commented that her second run in WWE has been easier for her because she is more used to things this time around. When Ronda Rousey returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble, she did so just four months after giving birth. Rousey would go on to win that Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38. While Rousey failed to win the title at that show due to a controversial ending, she would win the championship from Charlotte Flair one month later at WrestleMania Backlash.

2 HOURS AGO