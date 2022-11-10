ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Universities should provide more voting information to students

When I first committed to USC, making a plan to vote was the last thing on my mind. Amid a whirlwind of family celebrations, graduation parties and congratulations cards, the word “voting” never entered my train of thought. Even during the process of moving from Wisconsin to California, as I sorted out the logistics of car insurance and healthcare, I never considered the intricacies of voting as an out-of-state student until the absentee ballot that I requested never came in the mail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Search for DPS leader yields six semi-finalists

The Department of Public Safety has narrowed down its roster of candidates for the role of Assistant Vice President/Chief of Public Safety to a set of semi-finalists, with an update on the search soon-coming, said Associate Senior Vice President of Safety and Risk Assurance Dr. Errol Southers in an interview with the Daily Trojan Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Womens’ soccer starts postseason

USC Women’s Soccer will begin their campaign for a third NCAA Women’s College Cup title against UC Irvine Saturday at Soni McAlister Field. The Trojans enter the tournament as a 4-seed, having defeated the No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins in their final regular season match. USC won all four of their matches against ranked opponents but did not crack into the tier of 3-seeds that includes the Pac-12 Champion Stanford Cardinals. The selection committee awarded a 1-seed position to UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trojans face off against struggling Colorado team in Friday night game

After a close call against the California Golden Bears last week, USC will look to extend their two-game win streak against Colorado this Friday. USC had a rough outing against Cal, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter, which brought the Golden Bears within one possession before the final whistle. It marked the third Pac-12 matchup that the Trojans won by only 8 points or less.
LOS ANGELES, CA

