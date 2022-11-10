Hendy Woods, Sinkyone Wilderness, Van Damme, and other Mendocino County State Parks Free for Veterans This Weekend

Read full article on original website
Related
kzyx.org
California Creative Corps Grant Comes to Mendocino County
November 11, 2022 -- The Arts Council of Mendocino County will soon receive over 3 million dollars in grant funding from a statewide program called the California Creative Corps. The California Creative Corps is a pilot program aimed to help communities recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The grant program invites artists to identify areas of need in their community, and to then create projects to ameliorate these issues. The program is funded through the state’s 2021, one time allocation of 60 million dollars to the California Arts Council. The Arts Council of Mendocino will partner with the Nevada Arts Council to help local artists identify areas of need in our unique neighborhoods, brainstorm projects, and apply for grants when the money becomes available in the spring of 2023.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
mendofever.com
A Ukiah Teen Tells the Story of a Korean War Veteran from the North Coast
This story was composed by 13-year-old Ukiah teen Garrett Weaver to honor the life and sacrifice of William Burnett Tregoning, a veteran of the Korean War. Garrett’s writing is part of Wreaths Across America’s efforts to recognize the men and women who served the United States. Kudos to Garrett for his wonderful writing and thank you for being willing to share.
The Mendocino Voice
“Bringing back those relationships with the land”: TERA returns cultural burning to Lake County
LAKE Co, CA, 11/10/22 — On a cold Thursday morning toward the end of October, some 70 people from Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians, Cal Fire, Lake County Cal-TREX, the United States Forest Service, and the Tribal Eco-Restoration Alliance (TERA) gathered to kick off a cultural burn on Robinson Rancheria lands. As TERA Crew Lead Stoney Timmons explained, part of the goal for that day’s prescribed fire was to tend to the slope’s legacy oak trees and cut down on the weevil population in acorns, a traditional source of tribal subsistence.
mendofever.com
Over 17,000 Ballots Are Still Being Counted in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by Katrina Bartolomie, the County of Mendocino’s Assessor, Clerk, Recorder, and Registrar of Voters. Mendocino County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolomie announced that as with every election, there are ballots left to be processed and counted as part of the official canvass. Mendocino County has 17,080 Vote By Mail ballots to process and count, and 617 Provisional / Conditional ballots to review, process and count. By law, any ballot that is postmarked by Election Day (Nov 8) will be accepted thru Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022, which may increase the number of ballots to process.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah woman and dog saved by Caltrans maintenance workers
UKIAH, Calif. — It was around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and Tina Milberger was stranded off the side of State Route 32, hanging upside down in her car, 130 feet down an embankment. The Susanville California Highway Patrol said Milberger was traveling with her four dogs when her...
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
mendofever.com
The Bureau of Land Management Ukiah Field Office Eases Fire Restrictions
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. With cooler temperatures and measurable precipitation, effective today the Bureau of Land Management has eased fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Ukiah Field Office in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. Fire restrictions were originally initiated on June 24 to curb the threat of wildfire. Fire orders can be found here.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Christmas Decor, Subject On Bridge Smoking – Ukiah Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
mendofever.com
Sonoma Clean Power Leads Plan to Develop New Geothermal Power in Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
The following is a press release published by Pletcher Consultants. Sonoma Clean Power’s board of directors gave the go-ahead in October for the utility and its partners to take the next step in development of significant new geothermal power supply in its service territories of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties.
mendofever.com
Break In At Storage Units, Female Yelling At Kids – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Supes Struggle to Pin Down What Happened With Multi-Million Shortfall in the Health Plan
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors attempted Tuesday to close in on who and what is responsible for the multi-million shortfall in the health plan, which has caused as-yet unknown damage to the county’s fiscal health. The county has set aside $4.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act,...
mendofever.com
A Break In at the Low Gap County Government Complex Results in the Arrest of Fort Bragg Man
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/03/22, at approximately 7:18 AM, UPD Officers were dispatched to 501 Low Gap Rd., The...
mendofever.com
Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
mendofever.com
Tiny Temblor Rattles the Hills East of Lake Mendocino
The United State Geological Survey Earthquake map indicates that around 5:37 this evening a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the hills east of Lake Mendocino. The epicenter appears to be near Highway 20 southeast of J Bar S Ranch. The earthquake’s depth is reported to be one-half a kilometer and its...
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Comments / 0