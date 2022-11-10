In their second faceoff, Andrew Sandoval ousts Christie Cromeenes, shaking up Salinas City Council.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office
Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove City Council candidate Debby Beck leads on campaign spending.
The race for the Pacific Grove City Council is a crowded one with six candidates for council and two for mayor. One of those candidates has soared ahead of all the rest in both spending and loans, according to campaign finance documents. Debby Beck has spent $14,480 as of Oct....
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
San Jose's contentious mayoral race coming down to wire
After a year of campaigning and record breaking spending, the San Jose mayoral race – one of the most closely watched elections in the Bay Area – remains too close.
sanbenito.com
Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race
The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions
The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions. Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
Santa Cruz County District 4 Supervisor: Felipe Hernandez opens up 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra
Felipe Hernandez held an 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra with 3,482 votes counted as of early Wednesday in the race for 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor.
KSBW.com
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
Santa Cruz's Measure O looks headed for double-digit defeat
Controversial Measure O — which addresses the fate of a new downtown Santa Cruz library and the location of the farmers market, among other things — was behind by a margin of 16 points.
benitolink.com
Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County
VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
