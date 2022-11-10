PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO