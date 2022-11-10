Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
pajaronian.com
Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
montereycountyweekly.com
On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.
Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County radio station signs deal to reach 30 million listeners
GREENFIELD — Monterey County internet radio station The Barrel of Rock, through a deal with its distributor LIVE365, has signed an agreement with the subscription service TuneIn On Air. This agreement will allow The Barrel of Rock to expand its reach to 30 million U.S.-based listeners via TuneIn’s app...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
Man dies after police find him lying on Pacific Grove road
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street
PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
Laying Down the Law
It was a good and grand thing that happened on Tuesday. The voting public said it was time for a new way of doing things in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, a way that is not merely imposed on us the way it always has been. For decades mediocrity...
Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove police investigating suspicious death
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove police were out on Laine Street in the early morning hours of Saturday investigating a body found in the middle of the street. The police department reported a call coming in at 2:42 a.m. on Saturday for a man with a head injury lying in the middle of Laine Street. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the scene but the man was pronounced dead.
montereycountyweekly.com
David Estrada’s food truck starts with tortillas.
After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
CIF Central Coast Section high school football scores: CCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 CIF Central Coast Section high school football playoffs kick off on Friday (November 11) with first-round games across San Jose, Monterey, Santa Cruz and the Bay Area. There are several intriguing matchups in the Division I bracket, including Sacred Heart Prep at Salinas and Archbishop ...
Salinas, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
