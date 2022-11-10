ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.

Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com

Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.

A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office

Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race

The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
montereycountyweekly.com

In their second faceoff, Andrew Sandoval ousts Christie Cromeenes, shaking up Salinas City Council.

Dozens of campaign signs in the front yard announced Andrew Sandoval’s North Salinas home as the gathering place for friends and family (including his four kids and two dogs, Xena and Lola) on election night to await results. Inside, family and friends sat on a large, L-shaped sofa in the living room, facing a TV with news about national election results playing silently. Supporters were celebrating cautiously with good news for Sandoval: a 118-vote lead (6 percentage points) over Christie Cromeenes for Salinas City Council District 5.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

