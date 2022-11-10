Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on election night, Nov. 8. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
montereycountyweekly.com
Application window now open to fill Dan Albert Jr.’s Monterey City Council seat.
David Schmalz here, happy that, for now at least, it appears American democracy remains intact, at least in most places. That said, I wish this fundamental aspect of this country—that every vote should count, and that everyone eligible can vote—didn’t hang in the balance every election cycle, as now seems the case.
benitolink.com
Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office
Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
sanbenito.com
Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race
The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
montereycountyweekly.com
In their second faceoff, Andrew Sandoval ousts Christie Cromeenes, shaking up Salinas City Council.
Dozens of campaign signs in the front yard announced Andrew Sandoval’s North Salinas home as the gathering place for friends and family (including his four kids and two dogs, Xena and Lola) on election night to await results. Inside, family and friends sat on a large, L-shaped sofa in the living room, facing a TV with news about national election results playing silently. Supporters were celebrating cautiously with good news for Sandoval: a 118-vote lead (6 percentage points) over Christie Cromeenes for Salinas City Council District 5.
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
San Jose's contentious mayoral race coming down to wire
After a year of campaigning and record breaking spending, the San Jose mayoral race – one of the most closely watched elections in the Bay Area – remains too close.
Santa Cruz's Measure O looks headed for double-digit defeat
Controversial Measure O — which addresses the fate of a new downtown Santa Cruz library and the location of the farmers market, among other things — was behind by a margin of 16 points.
NBC Bay Area
Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call
Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
San Jose ordered to divulge missing details about withheld records
After months of refusal, San Jose will be forced to disclose critical details about the records it’s withholding—a victory for San José Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. At a Thursday hearing, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Julie Emede ordered the city to produce a new...
