Tyller Williamson holds the lead in a tight race for mayor of Monterey against council colleague Dan Albert.

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Water activist Liesbeth Visscher leads in Marina City Council race against Les Martin.
In the only contested City Council race in Marina, Liesbeth Visscher, chair of the group Citizens for Just Water, has an 8-percent lead against Les Martin, a Navy retiree, to represent District 4. As of the ballot count at 5 on Friday, Nov. 11, Visscher leads with 461 votes over Martin's 376.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
montereycountyweekly.com
Glenn Church wins a strong lead for District 2 supervisor.
North County native Glenn Church seems poised to win as Monterey County supervisor for District 2 in his race against Regina Gage. As of 8am Wednesday, Nov. 9, Church led with 59 percent of the vote, compared to Gage’s 41 percent. If these numbers hold, Church will replace John...
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor
Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
benitolink.com
Play-by-play of ballots arriving at Elections Office
Election Day voting went well in San Benito County, according to the Assistant County Clerk Francisco Diaz, who said people seemed to be enthusiastic about casting their ballots even through the patches of rain. “I will estimate, conservatively, that we will end up getting around 53%-56% of registered voters,” he...
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
lahstalon.org
Local, state and national midterm election results, so far
On Tuesday, November 8, midterm elections commenced across the nation. Citizens voted for nationwide and statewide offices like the U.S. Congress and governorships. However, a host of local elections also took place, from County Sheriff to City Council. Although results aren’t final in Santa Clara County as only 62 percent of ballots have been counted, The Talon has compiled an update on both local and national elections.
Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
San Jose's contentious mayoral race coming down to wire
After a year of campaigning and record breaking spending, the San Jose mayoral race – one of the most closely watched elections in the Bay Area – remains too close.
sanbenito.com
Measures Q, R trail in Nov. 8 election count
Results of the Nov. 8 election posted by the San Benito County Elections Office Tuesday night show that voters are leaning against two local measures that could have vastly restricted land development in the county. The general election ballot included the hotly contested Measures Q and R, as well as...
KSBW.com
Preparations are underway for the Monterey Bay Half Marathon on Sunday
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Half Marathon coming back to historic downtown Monterey Sunday. The event is two days long kicking off Saturday with a 3K and 5K in Pacific Grove. This is the seventeenth annual race and is a special one as it is the first one...
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
Santa Cruz's Measure O looks headed for double-digit defeat
Controversial Measure O — which addresses the fate of a new downtown Santa Cruz library and the location of the farmers market, among other things — was behind by a margin of 16 points.
benitolink.com
Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County
VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
