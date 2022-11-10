Read full article on original website
Meet Bocage! Our Northshore Humane Society Pet of the Week!
Bocage was found homeless by a kind individual who brought her to Northshore Humane Society in search of a second chance. Bocage may be considered a senior at eight years of age, but you would never know it! This girl still has a healthy amount of energy and would be great for someone not wanting the puppy training but still wanting an active companion to hang with. Some would say Bocage looks like and has a lot of hound-like traits. She loves to talk and walking with her nose to the ground is probably her favorite thing! Bocage is also very sweet and loving, likes swimming and does well with other dogs.
Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee
I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
Thibodeauxville Fall Festival set for Saturday
One of the most anticipated fall festivals in our annual calendar is set for this weekend in Thibodaux. The Thibodeauxville Fall Festival will run from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Thibodaux. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is GoBears. The annual festival is focused on...
Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
Baton Rouge-area Catholics can receive wine at communion soon, ending last COVID precautions
The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup. In a letter read at churches...
Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn
What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
FREE! In Covington: 3 rivers, 2 days, 200 artists
Terrance Osborne paints up close and in person at the Three Rivers Art Festival in Covington.
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Guest artists named for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou'
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has named the guest artists for its annual holiday production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which returns to the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St., on Dec. 17-18. The role of Sugar Plum Fairy...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Lafourche Fitness Court opens in Raceland
On Nov. 9, Ochsner Health, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Government, held a ribbon cutting for the new Lafourche Fitness Court located at 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland. “We are so grateful to be a part of this addition to Lafourche Parish. This Fitness Court is another example of...
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris is resigning from office. The District 5 councilman sent a letter to his colleagues last week, announcing he was retiring due to health reasons. Harris was in the third year of his second term, but he previously...
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
