Bocage was found homeless by a kind individual who brought her to Northshore Humane Society in search of a second chance. Bocage may be considered a senior at eight years of age, but you would never know it! This girl still has a healthy amount of energy and would be great for someone not wanting the puppy training but still wanting an active companion to hang with. Some would say Bocage looks like and has a lot of hound-like traits. She loves to talk and walking with her nose to the ground is probably her favorite thing! Bocage is also very sweet and loving, likes swimming and does well with other dogs.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO