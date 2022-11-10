ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

Why did Lane Kiffin leave Alabama? Revisiting relationship between Nick Saban, Ole Miss coach

Lane Kiffin has had more twists and turns in his coaching career before age 50 than most coaches have in their lifetimes. While the 47-year-old is hoping he has finally found stability at Ole Miss, his long journey brought him through Tuscaloosa as a key member of Alabama's staff not too long ago. Like some of his other coaching stints, his time with the Crimson Tide ended in bizarre fashion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Heisman Trophy odds for 2022: Drake Maye makes move in Week 11

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker have company. North Carolina's Drake Maye made another statement in his bid to join the Heisman Trophy discussion in Week 11. Stroud bolstered his leading odds according to BetMGM with a five-TD performance against Indiana in Week 11, and Hooker bounced back...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 11

Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change

The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Officials miss penalty on Alabama's Dallas Turner after Ole Miss turnover on downs

Alabama's 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday wasn't without controversy. Not by a long shot (or, Ole Miss fans will contend, a shot to the head). The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide eked out a 30-24 victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels thanks to two Ole Miss turnovers on downs in its final two offensive possessions. Those drives book-ended an Alabama drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Will Reichard, forcing Ole Miss to go for a touchdown in the game's waning moments.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Geno Smith's NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks resurgence

You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs impacting Week 10 start-or-sit calls

As we look forward to Week 10, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see which running backs are in danger of missing time. Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams, and Elijah Mitchell are the most important RBs dealing with issues that could keep them out for Week 10, and depending on their statuses, fantasy owners will have to make tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a ton of depth on the waiver wire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy