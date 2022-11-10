Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
Sporting News
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and for the second straight contest they'll be facing off against a Los Angeles team. But rather than face the Rams in Inglewood, San Francisco will host the Chargers in another showdown of West Coast squads. These two teams have met 14...
Sporting News
What is Tight End University? How George Kittle's NFL success turned Iowa into a TE pipeline
George Kittle was the ninth tight end selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he quickly morphed into one of the NFL's most imposing players, with a complete package of size, pass-catching ability and blocking skill. Kittle also helped to put Iowa's development of tight ends on the national map.
Sporting News
Falcons' Arthur Smith explains why he stayed with Marcus Mariota at QB over Desmond Ridder vs. Panthers
Marcus Mariota did not make an impressive showing Thursday night. The veteran quarterback struggled in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on "Thursday Night Football," to the point where NFL Twitter was calling for rookie Desmond Ridder to take over the offense. While Mariota made a number of head-scratching...
Sporting News
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
Sporting News
Travis Dye injury update: USC RB carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury
USC has one of the Pac-12's most powerful offenses, but the unit lost a crucial piece Friday night. Running back Travis Dye was carted off the field after going down in a heap in the first half vs. Colorado. Dye appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg or knee.
Sporting News
College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win
Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
Sporting News
Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Why did Lane Kiffin leave Alabama? Revisiting relationship between Nick Saban, Ole Miss coach
Lane Kiffin has had more twists and turns in his coaching career before age 50 than most coaches have in their lifetimes. While the 47-year-old is hoping he has finally found stability at Ole Miss, his long journey brought him through Tuscaloosa as a key member of Alabama's staff not too long ago. Like some of his other coaching stints, his time with the Crimson Tide ended in bizarre fashion.
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy odds for 2022: Drake Maye makes move in Week 11
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker have company. North Carolina's Drake Maye made another statement in his bid to join the Heisman Trophy discussion in Week 11. Stroud bolstered his leading odds according to BetMGM with a five-TD performance against Indiana in Week 11, and Hooker bounced back...
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 11
Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.
Sporting News
Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change
The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
Sporting News
Officials miss penalty on Alabama's Dallas Turner after Ole Miss turnover on downs
Alabama's 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday wasn't without controversy. Not by a long shot (or, Ole Miss fans will contend, a shot to the head). The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide eked out a 30-24 victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels thanks to two Ole Miss turnovers on downs in its final two offensive possessions. Those drives book-ended an Alabama drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Will Reichard, forcing Ole Miss to go for a touchdown in the game's waning moments.
Sporting News
Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State star running back carted off with leg injury
First it was TreVeyon Henderson's foot. Now No. 2 Ohio State has another running back injury to worry about with Miyan Williams being carted off the field toward the end of the first half with an apparent leg injury against Indiana. Williams, who was having a monster game with 15...
Sporting News
What's next for Geno Smith? Contract, pending free agency come into focus as Seahawks QB stars in 2022
When the Seahawks decided to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, many wondered what they would do at quarterback. They had acquired Drew Lock as part of the Wilson trade, but he and Geno Smith were the only quarterbacks on the Seattle roster at the time. Surely the Seahawks...
Sporting News
Where is Christian McCaffrey from? Hometown, college & more to know about 49ers star's roots
Christian McCaffrey rose to football stardom because of his career at Stanford, eventually landing as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Panthers. McCaffrey continued his ascent as a football player in Carolina, but he made his way back to the West Coast at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Geno Smith's NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks resurgence
You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott, more RBs impacting Week 10 start-or-sit calls
As we look forward to Week 10, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see which running backs are in danger of missing time. Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott, Kyren Williams, and Elijah Mitchell are the most important RBs dealing with issues that could keep them out for Week 10, and depending on their statuses, fantasy owners will have to make tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a ton of depth on the waiver wire.
