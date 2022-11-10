Effective: 2022-11-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-14 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO