Dayton, OH

Rain arrives overnight; Chance of snow early Saturday, cooler this weekend

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Wet, breezy Friday
  • Chance of snow early Saturday
  • Significantly cooler weekend and into next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds through the evening and overnight with rain arriving from the southeast by daybreak. Temperatures will fall to a low in the mid-50s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the southeastern Miami Valley. Dayton and areas to the southeast could see between a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain, with lesser amounts northwest. This will be a very helpful rain for our drought but not great for outdoor Veterans Day services. It will become breezy, too with some gusts up to 30 mph by evening.

Temperatures throughout the day will waver through the 50s. Drying out Friday night with decreasing clouds from the northwest, but still breezy and colder. Temperatures will dip to near freezing into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. The day may start with a few flurries or light snow showers that may mix with chilly rain before ending. Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees, A few passing flurries may return across the northern Miami Valley into the afternoon and evening because of a lake effect fetch from Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold again with highs near 40 degrees. Flurries may return, mainly north.

MONDAY: A bus stop forecast calling for bitter cold. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Mostly sunny and cool day around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Out next system will bring precipitation -- mainly rain -- but some wet snowflakes will be possible. Highs expected in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cold with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40 degrees.

