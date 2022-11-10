ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida

Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with “dangerous storm surges” along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaDemocrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WESH

DeSantis dismisses recent attacks from Trump as 'just noise'

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Hear the governor's full comments in the video above. Gov. Ron DeSantis took questions about recent attacks from Former President Donald Trump while speaking Tuesday at Fort Walton Beach High School. "One of the things I've learned in this job: When you're leading and...
FLORIDA STATE

