Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather
With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast as No. 14 Penn State football hosts Maryland
Weather shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Penn State’s home tilt with Maryland on Saturday. With a high of 55 degrees, temperature should be moderate, but rain could play a factor later in the game with a 30% chance of rain later in the day. Wind...
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Digital Collegian
Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast
Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College Parking Department releases temporary parking restrictions for weekend
For the Penn State football game against Maryland, the Borough of State College Parking Department released temporary rules for the weekend. The department said it will not be enforcing the "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m." and the one and two-hour limitations beginning at noon on Friday. Lawn parking...
Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader
It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.
Altoona’s Texas Roadhouse meat cutter participating in cutting competition
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Dan Diehl plans to give it his all as he heads for the annual Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge. The first round of this challenge begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at the York Ice Arena. Diehl will compete against thirteen other meat cutters within the state. Each cutter is tasked […]
Cresson, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland
Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
Digital Collegian
What a day in the life is like working at the Penn State Dairy Barns
For those who regularly drive outside of the downtown State College area, cows roaming green pastures isn’t an unusual sight. It may be surprising to learn that most of the milk and other dairy served on Penn State’s campus comes from these cows. The Penn State Dairy Barns...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis
Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford becomes all-time leader in passing yards for Penn State football during Maryland game
There’s a new name atop the Penn State record books. With his first-quarter pass to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has officially overtaken Trace McSorley for the most career passing yards in Penn State program history. He needed just 16 yards to break the record coming into the day. Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland
Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance
It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
