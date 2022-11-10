ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State Athletics announces parking changes for Maryland game due to weather

With heavy rain expected to hit State College on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced changes to parking policies for the Maryland game this Saturday. Fans who are concerned about parking in their assigned grass lots will be able to park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking Pass, according to Penn State Athletics.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Digital Collegian

Will Penn State be able to prove its team’s strength against Maryland? | The 1-0 Podcast

Following a strong victory against Indiana on the road last week, Penn State football is continually showing its strength and improvements for this season. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk in more detail on the team’s performance this season, with Engle stating that the Nittany Lions are exactly the team they were expected to be this season. Engle adds on this by stating that although the blue and white has been strong this season, it’s not yet at an elite level, which Engle claims is when a team is still able to successfully perform using its reserves.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Cresson, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School - Martinsburg football team will have a game with Penn Cambria High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland

Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey drops 1st road game of season, falls to No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis

Penn State’s shot to become the No. 1 team in the country hit a road bump Friday night when it faced off against Minnesota for the second straight night. After a huge Thursday night win over the top-ranked Golden Gophers, their second victory over a No. 1 team this season, the Nittany Lions were unable to replicate the magic again, suffering a 3-1 defeat to their fellow Big Ten program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football records 7 sacks and a shutout in total dominance over Maryland

Penn State has recorded 13 sacks in the last two weeks, including seven in its win against Maryland on Saturday. The seven-sack onslaught was a key contributor in what turned out to be a 30-0 rout over the Terrapins, who were 6-3 at coming into the game. The Nittany Lions’ relentless pass rush has picked up since they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago, as they also recorded six sacks against Indiana last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball defeats Fairfield behind dominant 2nd-half performance

It took some time, but Penn State released its high-octane offense. The blue and white defeated Fairfield 77-49 in Happy Valley on Friday to earn its second win of the season. After winning the opening tip, the Lady Lions used senior Makena Marisa’s 3-point play to set the tone early and often against the Stags. The road team could only hold back the blue and white offense for so long before the floodgates opened.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

