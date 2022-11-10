ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bains, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week

In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn

What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Shake Shack ready to open its doors on Monday

From a hot dog cart in New York to locations around the world, Shake Shack is now here in Baton Rouge. The popular burger chain will open to the public at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, and the first 100 guests will receive a gift bag with items from local artist, Aline Moreaux.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How property owners can avoid rental pitfalls and create a solution that works for everyone

Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest

McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.

Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say

A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 2-8

OTHER: 314 Jefferson St., description, third floor buildout of The Opportunity Machine; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $1,555,490. GOVERNMENT: 213 W. Vermilion St., description, renovation, restoration and addition of second floor to Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $800,000. OTHER: 500...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy