FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Politician Running for Re-Election Dies on Election DayNews Breaking LIVEMelville, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Guest artists named for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou'
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has named the guest artists for its annual holiday production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which returns to the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St., on Dec. 17-18. The role of Sugar Plum Fairy...
Community gym coming to Gonzales for tutoring and sports is part of city's strategic plan
A $5 million community center and gym where kids and youth can get after-school tutoring — and a game of basketball or volleyball — is coming to Gonzales, helped along by a $3 million federal grant awarded this summer. The center, to be located on four acres on...
LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building
The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee
I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn
What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
Baton Rouge Shake Shack ready to open its doors on Monday
From a hot dog cart in New York to locations around the world, Shake Shack is now here in Baton Rouge. The popular burger chain will open to the public at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, and the first 100 guests will receive a gift bag with items from local artist, Aline Moreaux.
No. 9 Denham Springs puts clamps on No. 24 Covington in Division I nonselect playoff game
Denham Springs’ offense was looking for a faster start, but the Yellow Jackets defense made sure it didn’t matter. Ninth-seeded Denham Springs held No. 24 Covington to 92 yards of offense, and the Yellow Jackets wore down the Lions defense en route to a 39-6 win at home in the first round of the nonselect Division I playoffs.
How property owners can avoid rental pitfalls and create a solution that works for everyone
Although Lafayette’s rental home market has traditionally been less robust than that in similar-sized cities, it has been strong in 2022. Under the right circumstances, making a residential property available for rent can be an ideal solution for both landlords and tenants. However, it can present challenges and there are steps that both sides should take beforehand to ensure everything goes smoothly.
See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest
McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
After small fire at Evangeline Maid bakery, Acadiana's sandwich outlook remains favorable
A small fire at Evangeline Maid Bakery Thursday morning shouldn't have a major impact on Acadiana's sandwich outlook. The iconic bakery at 720 W. Simcoe St. sustained damage to equipment and the roof after an exhaust blower from one of the ovens malfunctioned, according to General Manager Farley Painter. "It...
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Nov. 2-8
OTHER: 314 Jefferson St., description, third floor buildout of The Opportunity Machine; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $1,555,490. GOVERNMENT: 213 W. Vermilion St., description, renovation, restoration and addition of second floor to Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $800,000. OTHER: 500...
Ville Platte mayor recalls visit with Anthony Bourdain on national podcast
When asked on “Small Town Podcast,” which was released last week, why someone should visit Ville Platte, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine quickly replied “the best food, the friendliest people.”. She then launched into a story about scraping hair from a hog at a boucherie with Anthony Bourdain, the...
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
Baton Rouge-area Catholics can receive wine at communion soon, ending last COVID precautions
The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup. In a letter read at churches...
