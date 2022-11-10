There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO