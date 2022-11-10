Read full article on original website
This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.
