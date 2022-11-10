ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer

This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadspin

Grizzlies broadcasters got so mad they couldn’t even call the game, and it was wonderful

There is a charm to a local sports broadcast. Sports is about energy, and passion, and a way to draw that out of fans is with the MCs of the event. While the local broadcast team is clearly biased, it’s more MSNBC than Fox News. Their job is not to paint themselves in the team colors and lead “de-fense” chants, but they do service the fans who tuned in to watch the local team do battle. So when something is amiss, the local sports broadcaster is there to feel it with the viewer.
MEMPHIS, TN

